Francesco Molinari leads all-star cast after opening round of Dubai Desert Classic

Given the high-calibre entry list, it was always possible a major winner would be leading after Day 1 of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. But perhaps it is not the one everyone expected.

Dustin Johnson had jetted in for his Classic debut. His 2016 US Open and 2020 Masters titles might be receding into distant memory now, but he maintains plenty of pulling power, especially as he is lesser spotted on the sport’s established tours now.

Patrick Reed, a former US Ryder Cup teammate of Johnson’s and a regular at tournaments in the UAE, is back for another shot at the Dallah Trophy.

Of course, Rory McIlroy is returning to his home from home, 20 years after he first teed it up in competition at the Majlis, as the lone career slam holder in the field.

Shane Lowry, Padraig Harrington, and Danny Willett were all conspicuous by their presence.

And yet the least starry of the constellation of golfing alphas, Francesco Molinari, was the one who shone the brightest on Thursday.

The 2018 Open championship winner made light of conditions that were about as wintry as they ever have been in 37 years of this tournament.

Despite the cool, gusty breeze, the Italian shot eight birdies in a fine round of seven -under-par 65. By the end of the day, that was good enough for a two-stroke lead, ahead of Sweden’s Mikael Lindberg.

Molinari is down at 418 in the world rankings, and was an also-ran at the Dubai Invitational last week.

The 43-year-old hasn’t finished inside the top 10 at any tournament for a number of years now, and yet he said his opening day form at Emirates Golf Club was not a shock.

“It was not super unexpected, but I wasn't expecting a score like that,” Molinari said. “Last week [at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club] I felt very rusty, so I was hoping it would be very good prep for this week.

“The putter was the biggest difference; I made some nice putts, kept the round going in the middle where I played a couple of iffy holes, and made some good pars. So I am very, very pleased with the start.”

The excellence of Molinari’s performance was proved by the struggles all the other stars faced.

Johnson underwhelmed on his first trip round the Majlis, carding a two-over 74. McIlroy, the world No 2, and Tommy Fleetwood, who is third is those standings, finished the opening day in large group of players on one-over.

Reed at least maintained touch at the top, with a three-under-par round in the afternoon, which left him in fifth place at the end of the day.

It said much about the conditions that Tyrrell Hatton, the famously grumpy Englishman who is the defending champion, professed himself pleased with his day’s work.

“I'm very happy with that score,” said Hatton, after signing for a two-under 70. “It was pretty tough this morning. I feel like I hit some pretty scruffy golf shots, which in some ways is to be expected.

“I felt pretty rusty, it I was fortunate that I holed three shots from just off the green, and that one on the [ninth hole, which was the last of his round] was a bonus.”

Hatton said the biggest challenge was the inconsistency of the wind. “It was quite breezy from the start,” Hatton said.

“It was quite difficult to get the wind direction and guess it right. It was moving fractionally, and so the wind speeds can make quite a difference so where the ball lands.”

Ahmad Skaik made a bright start to his first Classic as a professional, before fading away towards the end of Round 1.

The Emirati, who turned professional at the end of last year and is playing on a sponsor’s invite, was one-under after six holes, but eventually carded a six-over par 78.