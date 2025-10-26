Ahmad Skaik targets pro titles after ending amateur career with polished finish in Dubai

Ahmad Skaik is targeting multiple titles as a tour pro after a polished finish to his amateur career at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.

The Emirati left-hander ended 13th in the region’s biggest amateur tournament, which had the prize of qualification for next year’s Masters and Open championships for its winner.

The 28-year-old UAE national team player only dipped out of the top 10 after a double-bogey seven at his 72nd hole left him on seven-under par for the tournament.

He led the way in a fine week for UAE players at Emirates Golf Club. Rayan Ahmed, who finished tied 24th, and Sam Mullane, who was tied 31st, also made the cut.

After those two finished their final rounds, they each headed out to watch the final few holes of their senior national team colleague.

Ahmad’s younger brother, Mohammed, who hit the opening shot of this event, and a variety of other of his friends and family were part of the gallery.

“I was thinking about it walking down the 17th fairway and was getting a little bit emotional,” Skaik said.

“It was possibly my last two holes as an amateur but I feel like I can play some DP World Tour events here or Challenge Tour, and I am still going to be in the circle.

“I am always going to be around them, supporting the national team, so I am very happy, and very grateful for the support I have got this week.”

Ahmad Skaik finished tied for 24th place at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship. Photograph by AAC.

Skaik said before the AAC that it would be his final event as an amateur. He might yet play the Arab Championship, or turn pro and play Q School in December.

Either way, his aspirations have already shifted to making his mark on tour.

“I am 28 years old; I feel like I have done enough as an amateur for the team, and for myself, and feel like the time is right,” he said.

“I want to win many times on the Asian Tour or the DP World Tour. It is an ending as an amateur but it feels like a start to my career.

“I feel like I have proved myself this week that I can hang with the best amateur players in the world and that I have got it in me.

“I feel like the best is yet to come and that I can improve a lot in many parts of my game. I am very excited for the future.”

He also hopes to help inspire young Emirati players. “They always call me ‘Captain’ when I play on the team, and I always try to be a good role model,” Skaik said of his teammates.

“So many youngsters come up to me and say they look up to me and they are proud to have me as a role model. That means a lot. It motivates me and makes me feel like I am doing a good job.”

The tournament itself had a thrilling conclusion. Fifa Laopakdee eventually won the chance to play at the 2026 Masters at Augusta and the Open at Royal Birkdale.

The 20-year-old, who is a student at college in the United States, required three extra play-off holes to end the challenge of Taisei Nagasaki.

The pair had finished the final round tied on 15-under. Nagasaki had started the day six shots clear of Laopakdee, but the Thai player reeled him in with an extraordinary back nine of five-under.

He became the first Thai winner of the competition, and is proud to have the chance to represent his country at arguably the two premier events in the sport next year.

“It means the whole world to me,” Laopakdee said. “To be able to pull it off feels amazing.

“I didn’t even know I shot five-under on the back nine. I tried to go out there and have a fun time with my caddie, and not think about it too much. It was just golf.

“All the Thai fans have been waiting such a long time for a Thai amateur or pro to go and compete at the Masters or the Open.”

