Premier League predictions: Arsenal to beat Bournemouth, Man City to pile more misery on Chelsea

Saturday: Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest (kick-off 4.30pm UAE)

Arsenal shattered Villa's 11-game win streak over the festive period, a 4-1 defeat serving as a reminder to Unai Emery's squad that perhaps they have some way to go to be considered genuine title contenders.

They face a Forest side on the slide, though. Sean Dyche's men have lost their past three games, including a 2-0 defeat at home to Everton on Tuesday. Forest are 17th, four points above the relegation zone.

Prediction: Villa 2 Forest 0

Brighton v Burnley (7pm)

Brighton have not won any of their past six matches, and struggled to leave east London with a point on Tuesday against a West Ham mired in a relegation battle. Fabian Hurzeler's side sit 14th in the table.

Burnley's mini revival (if two draws even count as that) was halted on Tuesday when they ran into a rampant Newcastle United at Turf Moor. Six points from safety, second-bottom Burnley need to get their act together to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

Prediction: Brighton 1 Burnley 1

Wolves v West Ham United (7pm)

Wolves picked up a precious point at Old Trafford on Tuesday, and will probably be kicking themselves that it wasn't three as they forced Manchester United on to the back foot.

That took their tally to three points in 18 games, but Saturday's encounter against relegation rivals West Ham offers Wolves the chance to reel the Hammers deeper into the quagmire and give themselves a fighting chance of survival.

West Ham can feel encouraged by recent performances, especially against Brighton when they should have claimed a first win since November 8.

Prediction: Wolves 2 West Ham 0

Bournemouth v Arsenal (9.30pm)

Arsenal laid down a marker with a thumping win over third-placed Aston Villa, eviscerating Unai Emery's side with a ruthless second-half display.

It took Mikel Arteta's side four points clear at the top of the table. Coupled with Manchester City's stalemate against Sunderland, it turned out to be the perfect start to 2026 for the Gunners.

Bournemouth did the double over Arsenal in 2024/25, but historically have an awful record against sides sitting top of the pile to begin the year, losing 12 of 13 games in the Premier League.

Prediction: Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 3

Sunday: Leeds United v Manchester United (4.30pm)

Leeds are on cloud nine after a decisive December saw them go unbeaten and pick up wins at home over Chelsea and Crystal Palace to propel them up to 16th place and away from danger.

Daniel Farke's side put in a tremendous rearguard effort to shut out Liverpool to kick off the new year, and will be looking to give bitter rivals Manchester United a miserable start to 2026, too.

United ended 2025 with a disappointing draw at home to bottom club Wolves, but are sixth in the table and coping perhaps better than expected with the enforced absences of Bruno Fernandes and their Africa Cup of Nations contingent.

Prediction: Leeds 1 Man United 1

Everton v Brentford (7pm)

Everton host one of the best road teams in the division, but fresh off a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest to sign 2025 off on a positive note.

Brentford arrive with the wind in their sails after smashing four goals past Bournemouth to sign off their year.

A win for the Bees could take them up to sixth if other results go their way.

Prediction: Everton 0 Brentford 0

Fulham v Liverpool (7pm)

Plenty of festive cheer for Fulham after Marco Sila's men recorded successive 1-0 wins (over Forest and West Ham). The Cottagers are in 11th place on 27 points but looking to crack the top 10 and knock on the door of the European places.

Liverpool were frustrated by an indomitable Leeds defence on New Year's Day and were lucky not to lose with Dominic Calvert-Lewin's goal chalked off for a marginal offside.

The Reds are fourth in the table, but six points off third-placed Aston Villa and with Chelsea and Manchester United breathing down their necks for the final guaranteed Uefa Champions League berth.

Prediction: Fulham 1 Liverpool 1

Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland (7pm)

Spurs have kept successive clean sheets for the first time this season, thanks to a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace and a stalemate at home to Brentford.

Brennan Johnson's sale to Palace has raised eyebrows, with many believing the Welsh winger was Thomas Frank's best goal threat with Dominic Solanke still injured and Richarlison too inconsistent.

Sunderland rode their luck in picking up a point against Manchester City on Thursday, but Regis Le Bris's side are still sitting pretty in seventh.

Prediction: Tottenham 1 Sunderland 0

Manchester City v Chelsea (9.30pm)

The subplot is almost as appealing as the match itself. Enzo Maresca left his post as Chelsea boss, on Thursday by mutual consent but the Italian has been heavily linked with replacing Pep Guardiola should the Spaniard call time on his Man City career at the end of the campaign.

On the pitch, City were left to rue a string of missed opportunities to win at Sunderland, while Chelsea were held to a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth last time out.

Prediction: Man City 3 Chelsea 1

