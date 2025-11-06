Tyrell Hatton optimistic about more success in Abu Dhabi: 'I've always loved playing out here'

Ryder Cup star Tyrell Hatton says he is proud to be a former winner of the “iconic” Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship.

Hatton, who sits third in the Race to Dubai rankings, tees off on Thursday morning alongside leader Rory McIlroy and second-placed Marco Penge of England.

McIlroy heads into the home stretch of the tour as an overwhelming favourite to be Europe's No 1 for the seventh time, and fourth in a row.

Hatton, a key member of Team Europe's victorious Ryder Cup squad, picked up the Falcon Trophy back in 2021 and has a track record of success on UAE courses.

Asked to reflect on that 2021 success, Hatton said: “It was kind of a different time in the world with it still being Covid and obviously we didn't have too many fans. In terms of how I played that week, it was something I was really proud of, and to have my name on this trophy is very special. It's an iconic event on the DP World Tour, and yeah it's very special.”

Back in January Hatton said it was a “dream come true” as he won the Dubai Desert Classic. Hatton collected the Dallah Trophy after holing a nervy five-foot putt for par at the 72nd hole. It gave him a one-stroke win over Daniel Hillier, his final-round playing partner from New Zealand, and a title he aspired to win since he was a child watching on television.

“I've always loved playing out here,” said Hatton, 34, when asked about that January victory, his eighth DP World Tour title.

“The courses are generally in great condition. Nice weather. It's a good place to be. I guess that helps.”

Hatton's 2021 victory in the capital saw him become the final winner of the Falcon Trophy at the event's previous home of Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

Since the 2022 move to Yas Links, Hatton has finished tied 6th, tied 7th and the solo runner-up at the 2024 tournament.

Tyrrell Hatton of England poses with the Dallah Trophy after winning the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on Sunday, January 19, 2025. Getty Images Tyrrell Hatton of England shakes hands with Daniel Hillier of New Zealand after their round on day four of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. Getty Images England's Tyrrell Hatton celebrates after putting on the 18th hole to win the Dubai Desert Classic. AFP Tyrrell Hatton hits his second shot on the 18th hole at the Emirates Golf Club. Getty Images Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy shakes hands with the caddie of Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard after the final round. Reuters Rory McIlroy lines up a shot on day four of the Dubai Desert Classic. AFP

“Some of the visuals do feel a bit linksy but generally this place doesn't play that firm,” Hatton said of the conditions on Yas Island.

“The greens are pretty soft. So although it does get windy, you still have to control the ball pretty well, and you do get some good crosswinds. And you don't really want to miss too many of these greens because you can end up in some interesting spots. I mean, I'll try my best this week to keep it on the greens and hopefully hole some putts.”

Hatton is one of eight members of Team Europe's triumphant Bethpage Black contingent set to tee off in the UAE capital and he said he was looking forward to seeing some familiar faces.

“We've seen each other in the players' lounge and chatted about other things,” he said. “A lot of us have had quite a bit of time off, which I think we have all enjoyed. I know a few lads have played a couple of events. But generally just kind of catching up and seeing what's been going on.”

