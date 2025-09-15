Pro-Palestinian protesters force Vuelta a Espana to cut short closing stage

Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted the final stage of the Vuelta a Espana and forced organisers to cut the race short on Sunday.
There were clashes between police and protesters near the route finale in Madrid. Some protesters carrying anti-Israel banners partly blocked the road and forced riders to stop.
The podium ceremony was called off because of security concerns as Jonas Vingegaard crowned champion for the first time.
Thousands of demonstrators gathered in the Spanish capital, invading the course where the race was due to pass in the centre of Madrid.
On Gran Via, where cyclists were due to pass multiple times, protestors knocked down barriers and marched into the road, some chanting for a boycott of Israel as green and red smoke filled the air.
Riders, around 56km from the finish of the race, came to a halt before the Vuelta was abandoned, with two-time Tour de France winner Vingegaard in the leader's red jersey, one minute and 16 seconds ahead of second-placed Joao Almeida of UAE Team Emirates ahead of the ceremonial final stage.
“Due to the protests in Madrid, the race ended earlier than planned and there will be no podium ceremony,” race officials said.
Vingegaard of Visma-Lease a Bike secured victory in the three-week race on what was set to be a mostly ceremonial ride into Madrid.
Police in riot gear had confronted protesters at different points along the route. More than 1,500 police officers had been deployed ahead of the last stage.
The Grand Tour event turned into a diplomatic battleground and was largely disrupted by protesters against the presence of Israeli-owned team Premier Tech, which earlier in the race removed the team name from its uniforms.
Seven of the last 11 days of racing were either cut short or interrupted, with more than 20 people detained by police.
During one stage, a protester carrying a Palestine flag tried to run on to the road ahead of riders, causing two of them to crash. They continued but one of them had to eventually pull out of the race.
While the race will be remembered as one of the most volatile in the Vuelta's history, it was a landmark one for Vingegaard.
It was his third Grand Tour victory, after the Tour de France in 2022 and 2023.
He is also the first Danish winner of the Spanish race.
Almeida of UAE Team Emirates XRG was second with Britain's Tom Pidcock third - his first podium finish in a Grand Tour.