Pro-Palestinian protesters force Vuelta a Espana to cut short closing stage

Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted the final stage of the Vuelta a Espana and forced organisers to cut the race short on Sunday.

There were clashes between police and protesters near the route finale in Madrid. Some protesters carrying anti-Israel banners partly blocked the road and forced riders to stop.

The podium ceremony was called off because of security concerns as Jonas Vingegaard crowned champion for the first time.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in the Spanish capital, invading the course where the race was due to pass in the centre of Madrid.

On Gran Via, where cyclists were due to pass multiple times, protestors knocked down barriers and marched into the road, some chanting for a boycott of Israel as green and red smoke filled the air.

Riders, around 56km from the finish of the race, came to a halt before the Vuelta was abandoned, with two-time Tour de France winner Vingegaard in the leader's red jersey, one minute and 16 seconds ahead of second-placed Joao Almeida of UAE Team Emirates ahead of the ceremonial final stage.

Police try to disperse protesters at the Vuelta a Espana on Sunday. AP Pro-Palestine protesters disrupted the last stage of Vuelta a Espana. EPA A UCI commissioner with race winner Jonas Vingegaard. EPA Police cordon off an area during the last stage of the Vuelta. AP Protesters block the road during the Vuelta. AP Barriers are smashed by Pro-Palestine protesters. Reuters Cyclists waited as Pro-Palestine protesters disrupted the final stage. EPA Demonstrators, some holding Palestinian flags, protest during the 21st and last stage of La Vuelta a Espana cycling race, a 103. 6 km race between Alalpardo and Madrid, in Madrid, Spain. EPA Protesters block a road in Madrid. AP

“Due to the protests in Madrid, the race ended earlier than planned and there will be no podium ceremony,” race officials said.

Vingegaard of Visma-Lease a Bike secured victory in the three-week race on what was set to be a mostly ceremonial ride into Madrid.

Police in riot gear had confronted protesters at different points along the route. More than 1,500 police officers had been deployed ahead of the last stage.

The Grand Tour event turned into a diplomatic battleground and was largely disrupted by protesters against the presence of Israeli-owned team Premier Tech, which earlier in the race removed the team name from its uniforms.

Seven of the last 11 days of racing were either cut short or interrupted, with more than 20 people detained by police.

During one stage, a protester carrying a Palestine flag tried to run on to the road ahead of riders, causing two of them to crash. They continued but one of them had to eventually pull out of the race.

While the race will be remembered as one of the most volatile in the Vuelta's history, it was a landmark one for Vingegaard.

It was his third Grand Tour victory, after the Tour de France in 2022 and 2023.

He is also the first Danish winner of the Spanish race.

Almeida of UAE Team Emirates XRG was second with Britain's Tom Pidcock third - his first podium finish in a Grand Tour.

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills