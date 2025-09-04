Security officers push back pro-Palestine protesters during the 11th stage of La Vuelta cycling race in Bilbao, Spain. EPA
They were protesting against the participation of the Israel Premier Tech team in the event. AP
Stage 11 of the race was cut short because of the protest. EPA
Security officers monitor the demonstration. AP
There was a heavy police presence at the protest. AFP
Members of the Visma-Lease a Bike team lead the peleton. EPA
Emotions ran high at the protest. Reuters
Riders sit up on their bikes after the race is called off. EPA
Pro-Palestine protesters force Vuelta a Espana stage to be cut short

No winner declared for Stage 11, with official times taken 3 kilometres before the finish line

The National

September 04, 2025

Stage 11 of the Vuelta a Espana ended without a winner on Wednesday after organisers cut the race short following disruption from pro-Palestinian protesters in Bilbao.

The unusual decision came in the final kilometres of the 157.4km stage, which both started and finished in the Basque city, after demonstrators carrying banners blocked parts of the route. Race director Javier Guillen confirmed on Radio Vuelta that the official times were taken 3 kilometres before the finish line, with no stage victory awarded.

“Due to some incidents at the finish line, we have decided to take the time at three kilometres before the line,” Guillen said. “We won’t have a stage winner. We will give the points for the mountain classification and the intermediate sprint, but not on the finish line.”

Disruptions began even before the race started, with protesters briefly halting the neutralised roll-out. Later, banners were pulled across the road in front of the peloton, though the riders were able to pass without incident. Along much of the course, a mix of Basque and Palestinian flags were waved by crowds.

The Basque Minister of Security, Bingen Zupiria, later confirmed that three people were arrested, five others identified, and that four regional police officers had been injured in the clashes.

The protests centred on the participation of the Israel-Premier Tech team, who issued a statement afterwards reaffirming their commitment to the Vuelta.

“We respect everyone’s right to protest, as long as those protests remain peaceful and do not compromise the safety of the peloton,” the team said. “The behaviour of protesters in Bilbao today was not only dangerous, but also counterproductive to their cause. It deprived Basque cycling fans, some of the best in the world, of the stage finish they deserved.”

The controversy overshadowed what had promised to be a dramatic finale. Race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Visma–Lease a Bike) and Britain’s Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) had broken clear on the final climb, Alto de Pike, and crossed the adjusted finish together. Vingegaard extended his overall lead to 50 seconds over Joao Almeida of UAE Team Emirates-XRG, with Pidcock climbing to third in the general classification.

But both riders expressed frustration at being denied a proper conclusion. “It’s hard to describe the disappointment,” said Pidcock. “I felt like today was my day. I feel like there should always be a finish line. Putting us in danger isn’t going to help your cause.”

Vingegaard, who had targeted the stage for personal reasons, echoed the sentiment. “It’s my son’s first birthday today so I wanted to win for him,” the Dane said. “We worked all day for it and to not get the chance is obviously a big shame.”

The Professional Cyclists’ Association had already raised concerns over security at the Vuelta, with Tuesday’s stage disrupted by a protest that caused a crash, and an earlier team time trial stopped by demonstrators targeting Israel-Premier Tech.

On Wednesday, the safety fears proved decisive, leaving the Vuelta without a stage winner and with one of its most high-profile controversies in years.

