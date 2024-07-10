Vingegaard edges out Pogacar in thrilling finale to Stage 11 of Tour de France

Soudal Quick-Step team's Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel wearing the best young rider's white jersey and INEOS Grenadiers team's Spanish rider Carlos Rodriguez cycle in a pursuing group. AFP
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team's French rider Paul Lapeira cycles past spectators. AFP
Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard, left, of Team Visma-Lease a Bike fights to cross the finish line ahead of yellow jersey rider Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates to win the 11th stage of the 2024 Tour de France. EPA
Stage winner Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard celebrates on the podium. AP
UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar celebrates on the podium wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey. Reuters
UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar celebrates on the podium wearing the King of the Mountains polka-dot jersey. Reuters
UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar ahead of Jonas Vingegaard of Team Visma-Lease a Bike in a lead breakaway in the final kilometers of Stage 11. AFP
UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar congratulates Jonas Vingegaard on his stage win. AFP
Team Visma-Lease a Bike's Jonas Vingegaard celebrates at the finish line. AFP
Jonas Vingegaard reacts after winning the stage. AFP
Soudal Quick-Step team's Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel wearing the best young rider's white jersey and INEOS Grenadiers team's Spanish rider Carlos Rodriguez cycle in a pursuing group. AFP
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team's French rider Paul Lapeira cycles past spectators. AFP
Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard, left, of Team Visma-Lease a Bike fights to cross the finish line ahead of yellow jersey rider Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates to win the 11th stage of the 2024 Tour de France. EPA
Stage winner Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard celebrates on the podium. AP
UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar celebrates on the podium wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey. Reuters
UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar celebrates on the podium wearing the King of the Mountains polka-dot jersey. Reuters
UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar ahead of Jonas Vingegaard of Team Visma-Lease a Bike in a lead breakaway in the final kilometers of Stage 11. AFP
UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar congratulates Jonas Vingegaard on his stage win. AFP
Team Visma-Lease a Bike's Jonas Vingegaard celebrates at the finish line. AFP
Jonas Vingegaard reacts after winning the stage. AFP
Soudal Quick-Step team's Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel wearing the best young rider's white jersey and INEOS Grenadiers team's Spanish rider Carlos Rodriguez cycle in a pursuing group. AFP
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team's French rider Paul Lapeira cycles past spectators. AFP