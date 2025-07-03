Jacques Benade urges UAE to prove they are best of the rest in Asian rugby with success in Sri Lanka

Jacques Benade, the UAE coach, wants his side to prove their worth in the top flight of Asian rugby by beating Sri Lanka on Friday.

Victory in Colombo would likely give the national team second place in the 2025 Asia Rugby Championship (ARC).

It would be the second time in two seasons they have been runners-up since their long-cherished return to the top tier of the continental game last year.

Second place would also extend their pursuit of a berth in the 2027 Rugby World Cup. It would earn them a play-off against the second-best side in the equivalent competition in Africa, to be played later in July.

Hong Kong comfortably beat the UAE on the opening weekend of competition in Dubai, and are chasing their sixth ARC title in a row.

That would give them direct qualification to the World Cup, becoming the second Asian side at the event alongside Japan, who automatically qualified via their finishing position in the last World Cup.

While qualifying for the World Cup will still be a considerable challenge if the UAE finish second, Benade says they are focused on consolidating their status as the best side behind trailblazing Hong Kong.

“By winning two [matches, against South Korea and Malaysia] last year, we put a marker down,” Benade said.

“This is where we want to be. We want to be the second-best team in Asian rugby if we can't be the best team.

“We have to learn a lot from Hong Kong, as a union, in terms of how they manage things. Hopefully we can pick up, and finishing second again this year would give us that confidence that we are getting better, we are pushing [for] something special in three or four years.

“It would be very disappointing if we went and lost against Sri Lanka. They are an unbelievably good side. We saw them against New Zealand Under-85[kgs], and we saw how they pushed Korea all the way.”

Sri Lanka prepared for the ARC with matches against a touring side from New Zealand. They then lost narrowly at home to South Korea in their first match, before being soundly beaten by Hong Kong.

The UAE suffered a similar fate in their opener against Hong Kong, but bounced back to take a thrilling win in South Korea. That was the first time they had won in Korea, having claimed a maiden win against the same opposition on home soil in Dubai a year earlier.

“You could see when the whistle went that the players had really wanted it,” Benade said of the comeback win in Incheon last time out.

“We were very disappointed against Hong Kong. We worked so hard, but it was maybe just one week too early.

“When we hit Korea, the boys were hurt. They wanted to be better. Last week [before the Korea trip] we put five or six training sessions in. That’s how much the boys wanted it, and it shows the attitude.

“I have big respect for those boys. They are working in the morning, starting at 7 or 8 o’clock, and finishing at 5 or 6 o’clock to come and train, then going home at 10-11 o’clock. It is holiday season now.

“To then go out and believe we could beat Korea, and the rugby we played, I think is a massive credit to them. I am so proud and happy for them.”

Brad Janes of UAE during the Asia Rugby Championship match against Hong Kong held at The Sevens in Dubai. Hong Kong won the match by 43-10. All pictures by Pawan Singh for The National Brad Janes of UAE carries the ball against Hong Kong. Gerard Pieterse of UAE in action. Max Denmark of Hong Kong. Brad Janes of UAE is tackled. Ethan Matthews of UAE. Max Denmark of Hong Kong in action. Matt Worley of Hong Kong runs with the ball. Brad Janes of UAE. Gerard Pieterse of UAE.

Benade said the players are feeling “excitement and nerves” ahead of the decisive fixture at the Colombo Racecourse ground.

“We thought we would know after the second game [against South Korea] where we are,” Benade said.

“Are we going to fight not to finish fourth? Are we going to fight maybe to win? Or are we going to fight to be second?

“We and Korea and Sri Lanka are so close in terms of points difference that we need that win. For us, it opens the door to give us another opportunity [to try to qualify for the World Cup].

“It will be a massive, massive task for us. We just need to go out and win. That is all we need: we just need a win.

“We will work hard on our defence. We will maybe change a wee bit how we want to play. Scrummaging, we will have to attack them, and we may have to maul a wee bit, put them under pressure, and keep the ball away from them, because they are very good with the ball in hand.

“It is going to be a very tough game, but how good would it be to finish second and have another bite at the cherry. That is what the boys want to go for. They just want to get another opportunity by going to play in [the play-off].”

Tearful appearance Chancellor Rachel Reeves set markets on edge as she appeared visibly distraught in parliament on Wednesday. Legislative setbacks for the government have blown a new hole in the budgetary calculations at a time when the deficit is stubbornly large and the economy is struggling to grow. She appeared with Keir Starmer on Thursday and the pair embraced, but he had failed to give her his backing as she cried a day earlier. A spokesman said her upset demeanour was due to a personal matter.

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

Results %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStage%206%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3E1.%20Tim%20Merlier%20(BEL)%20Soudal%20Quick-Step%20%E2%80%93%203hrs%2041min%2012sec.%3Cbr%3E2.%20Sam%20Bennett%20(GBR)%20Bora%20%E2%80%93%20Hansgrohe%20%E2%80%93%20ST%3Cbr%3E3.%20Dylan%20Groenewegen%20(NED)%20Team%20Jayco%20Alula%20%E2%80%93%20ST%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EGeneral%20classification%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3E1.%20Remco%20Evenepoel%20(BEL)%20Soudal%20Quick-Step%3Cbr%3E2.%20Lucas%20Plapp%20(AUS)%20Ineos%20Grenaders%20%E2%80%93%209sec%3Cbr%3E3.%20Pello%20Bilbao%20(ESP)%20Bahrain%20Victorious%20%E2%80%93%2013sec%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

F1 The Movie Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem Director: Joseph Kosinski Rating: 4/5

Quick%20facts %3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3EStorstockholms%20Lokaltrafik%20(SL)%20offers%20free%20guided%20tours%20of%20art%20in%20the%20metro%20and%20at%20the%20stations%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EThe%20tours%20are%20free%20of%20charge%3B%20all%20you%20need%20is%20a%20valid%20SL%20ticket%2C%20for%20which%20a%20single%20journey%20(valid%20for%2075%20minutes)%20costs%2039%20Swedish%20krone%20(%243.75)%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ETravel%20cards%20for%20unlimited%20journeys%20are%20priced%20at%20165%20Swedish%20krone%20for%2024%20hours%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EAvoid%20rush%20hour%20%E2%80%93%20between%209.30%20am%20and%204.30%20pm%20%E2%80%93%20to%20explore%20the%20artwork%20at%20leisure%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A

PROFILE OF INVYGO Started: 2018 Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo Based: Dubai Sector: Transport Size: 9 employees Investment: $1,275,000 Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Mia Man’s tips for fermentation - Start with a simple recipe such as yogurt or sauerkraut - Keep your hands and kitchen tools clean. Sanitize knives, cutting boards, tongs and storage jars with boiling water before you start. - Mold is bad: the colour pink is a sign of mold. If yogurt turns pink as it ferments, you need to discard it and start again. For kraut, if you remove the top leaves and see any sign of mold, you should discard the batch. - Always use clean, closed, airtight lids and containers such as mason jars when fermenting yogurt and kraut. Keep the lid closed to prevent insects and contaminants from getting in.

'O' %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAuthor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Zeina%20Hashem%20Beck%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPages%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20112%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Penguin%20Books%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EAvailable%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness' Director: Sam Raimi Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg and Rachel McAdams Rating: 3/5

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

ACL Elite (West) - fixtures Monday, Sept 30 Al Sadd v Esteghlal (8pm)

Persepolis v Pakhtakor (8pm)

Al Wasl v Al Ahli (8pm)

Al Nassr v Al Rayyan (10pm) Tuesday, Oct 1

Al Hilal v Al Shorta (10pm)

Al Gharafa v Al Ain (10pm)

Sweet%20Tooth %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreator%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJim%20Mickle%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EChristian%20Convery%2C%20Nonso%20Anozie%2C%20Adeel%20Akhtar%2C%20Stefania%20LaVie%20Owen%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

THE BIO Family: I have three siblings, one older brother (age 25) and two younger sisters, 20 and 13 Favourite book: Asking for my favourite book has to be one of the hardest questions. However a current favourite would be Sidewalk by Mitchell Duneier Favourite place to travel to: Any walkable city. I also love nature and wildlife What do you love eating or cooking: I’m constantly in the kitchen. Ever since I changed the way I eat I enjoy choosing and creating what goes into my body. However, nothing can top home cooked food from my parents. Favorite place to go in the UAE: A quiet beach.

Skewed figures In the village of Mevagissey in southwest England the housing stock has doubled in the last century while the number of residents is half the historic high. The village's Neighbourhood Development Plan states that 26% of homes are holiday retreats. Prices are high, averaging around £300,000, £50,000 more than the Cornish average of £250,000. The local average wage is £15,458.

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

THE SPECS Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine Power: 420kW Torque: 780Nm Transmission: 8-speed automatic Price: From Dh1,350,000 On sale: Available for preorder now

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

You might also like Flying squad of birds trained to pick up litter in Abu Dhabi parks

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

FA CUP FINAL Manchester City 6

(D Silva 26', Sterling 38', 81', 87', De Bruyne 61', Jesus 68') Watford 0 Man of the match: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Overview What: The Arab Women’s Sports Tournament is a biennial multisport event exclusively for Arab women athletes. When: From Sunday, February 2, to Wednesday, February 12. Where: At 13 different centres across Sharjah. Disciplines: Athletics, archery, basketball, fencing, Karate, table tennis, shooting (rifle and pistol), show jumping and volleyball. Participating countries: Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, Qatar and UAE.

The%20end%20of%20Summer %3Cp%3EAuthor%3A%20Salha%20Al%20Busaidy%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EPages%3A%20316%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EPublisher%3A%20The%20Dreamwork%20Collective%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

Volvo ES90 Specs Engine: Electric single motor (96kW), twin motor (106kW) and twin motor performance (106kW) Power: 333hp, 449hp, 680hp Torque: 480Nm, 670Nm, 870Nm On sale: Later in 2025 or early 2026, depending on region Price: Exact regional pricing TBA