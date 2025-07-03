Gerard Pieterse goes back to the future to help UAE's Rugby World Cup bid

Gerard Pieterse laughs at the idea that he looks a little older than the last time he was here. “A little bigger, more like,” he says, with a smile.

Twelve years later, and around 3kms straight down Abdullah Omran Taryam Street, Pieterse is back on a rugby field in Dubai.

It is just along the road from where he started out a pursuit of top tier rugby. That journey has come full circle, and ended up with him becoming a key figure in what the UAE hope will be a continued ascent of the world rankings.

Pieterse is one of the finest products of Dubai College (DC), a school of great rugby heritage. Back at the start of 2013, just after ticking the box that all aspiring schoolboy rugby players in the UAE aim for by playing in the Dubai Sevens, he left for pastures new.

Age 16, he moved to South Africa to complete his schooling, and try to catch the eye of rugby’s professional game.

He left Dubai with a growing reputation as a centre with quick feet and clever skills, but not knowing where to measure himself exactly against his age-group peers in South Africa. It was a rapid learning process.

“I had just finished a rowing season,” Pieterse said of his first game for Bishops, his new school side, after leaving DC.

“I weighed 70kgs, and my opposite number weighed 107. You would be very hard pressed to find a centre in Dubai who weighs 107kgs at 17 years old. That was certainly a step up.”

Gerard Pieterse, in green, in action for the UAE in their Asia Rugby Championship match against Hong Kong. Pawan Singh for The National

Much has changed in the time since. Pieterse certainly fills out the UAE’s team issue singlet with a lot more confidence than he would have done when he left.

The path to the top in rugby has been a potted one. He embraced the extra physicality of South African schoolboy rugby, and was glad of the grounding he had had in Dubai, with its focus on skills.

He made the age-grade programme at Western Province, played in the Junior Curry Cup, as well as Varsity Cup rugby.

But badly timed injuries counted against his pursuit of a pro career. Then when Covid hit, he opted to move to the UK to study for a master’s degree instead.

He now works in the finance industry in central London, and his rugby career has stalled.

“It was challenging,” Pieterse said. “I was in a position where I was without a contract in South Africa in my last couple of years, and wanted to give it another go.

“I tried to stay around for one more Varsity Cup season and was finding some good form. You obviously don’t know what would have happened, but when Covid hit, I decided to pursue a career over in the UK.

“At that point, if something came up with rugby, so be it, but I wasn’t as actively pursuing that anymore.”

Gerard Pieterse answered the UAE's call to give international rugby a shot. Pawan Singh for The National

In the recent past, he has focused on sevens rather than XVs, until the call came from the UAE. Apollo Perelini, his former coach in Dubai and the performance manager of the UAE Rugby Federation, asked if Pieterse would consider a comeback for the country where he first learnt the game.

He started school at Jebel Ali Primary, before going on to excel at DC. So, despite being born in Pretoria and living in the UK, Pieterse qualifies to play on the basis of having lived for more than 10 years in the UAE.

The national team have been the biggest climbers in World Rugby’s rankings in the recent past. It has reached the point where they are targeting qualification for the 2027 Rugby World Cup, via the Asia Rugby Championship.

Even since he has been back in the UAE, injuries have been a frustration. After a blockbuster start in his debut against Hong Kong, where he made one huge, last-ditch tackle which lifted his side, he soon suffered a hamstring strain.

He nursed it through that game, as well as the ensuing win in South Korea, but it limited the influence he was able to have on the attack.

He should be fit enough to play the crucial final match against Sri Lanka, and Jacques Benade, the national team coach, is thrilled to be able to call on him.

“He is an outstanding player," Benade said. “We are lucky to have players like him and Jack [Stapley, another UAE-raised, UK-based back in the national team].

“We haven’t seen him 100% fit yet because he has been struggling with a hamstring injury. For him to stay on the field, with his defensive [organisation] and his attacking threat, was a great help.

“I can’t wait to see him fit and playing rugby. We know what he can bring, and seeing what he can do even when he isn’t 100% fit is just outstanding.”

Pieterse works for a financial consultancy firm in London, which has, he says, a lot of ex-sportspeople on staff.

As such, they were understanding when he asked if he could jet off to aid the UAE’s push for a place at the World Cup.

“They understand how important this is for me personally, and also how exciting it is for anyone who gets given this opportunity,” Pieterse said.

“They have been very understanding, letting me work remotely for this period while I am out here. They are as excited about making this opportunity happen for me as I am. I am incredibly grateful about that.”

Brad Janes of UAE during the Asia Rugby Championship match against Hong Kong held at The Sevens in Dubai. Hong Kong won the match by 43-10. All pictures by Pawan Singh for The National Brad Janes of UAE carries the ball against Hong Kong. Gerard Pieterse of UAE in action. Max Denmark of Hong Kong. Brad Janes of UAE is tackled. Ethan Matthews of UAE. Max Denmark of Hong Kong in action. Matt Worley of Hong Kong runs with the ball. Brad Janes of UAE. Gerard Pieterse of UAE.

And he is thankful for the shot he has been given at a belated crack at international rugby. The UAE face Sri Lanka in Colombo on Friday needing a win to keep alive their qualification ambitions.

“This whole tournament has felt like play-off rugby from the beginning,” Pieterse said. “It has been very high stakes.

“We knew that the team that automatically qualifies would have to win three games. That first bump in the road against Hong Kong has meant that every game has been a must-win match.

“Every week of prep we have had going into a weekend fixture feels like play-off rugby. It helps focus the mind. It helps ensure that we train hard.

“It is a massively exciting opportunity. For a lot of these guys who might have had previous rugby ambitions, this is another opportunity that a lot of people would not have expected.

“It is something we are all embracing and enjoying, and looking forward to making the most of.”

The lowdown Badla Rating: 2.5/5 Produced by: Red Chillies, Azure Entertainment Director: Sujoy Ghosh Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Amrita Singh, Tony Luke

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

The specs: Macan Turbo Engine: Dual synchronous electric motors

Power: 639hp

Torque: 1,130Nm

Transmission: Single-speed automatic

Touring range: 591km

Price: From Dh412,500

On sale: Deliveries start in October

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDirect%20Debit%20System%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sept%202017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%20with%20a%20subsidiary%20in%20the%20UK%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Undisclosed%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Elaine%20Jones%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

WTL%20SCHEDULE %3Cp%3EDECEMBER%2019%20(6pm)%0D%3Cbr%3EKites%20v%20Eagles%0D%3Cbr%3EAliassime%20v%20Kyrgios%0D%3Cbr%3ESwiatek%20v%20Garcia%0D%3Cbr%3EEntertainment%3A%20Tiesto%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EDECEMBER%2020%20(6pm)%0D%3Cbr%3EFalcons%20v%20Hawks%0D%3Cbr%3EDjokovic%20v%20Zverev%0D%3Cbr%3ESabalenka%20v%20Rybakina%0D%3Cbr%3EEntertainment%3A%20Wizkid%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EDECEMBER%2021%20(6pm)%0D%3Cbr%3EFalcons%20v%20Eagles%0D%3Cbr%3EDjokovic%20v%20Kyrgios%0D%3Cbr%3EBadosa%20v%20Garcia%0D%3Cbr%3EEntertainment%3A%20Ne-Yo%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EDECEMBER%2022%20(6pm)%0D%3Cbr%3EHawks%20v%20Kites%0D%3Cbr%3EThiem%20v%20Aliassime%0D%3Cbr%3EKontaveit%20v%20Swiatek%0D%3Cbr%3EEntertainment%3A%20deadmau5%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EDECEMBER%2023%20(2pm)%0D%3Cbr%3EEagles%20v%20Hawks%0D%3Cbr%3EKyrgios%20v%20Zverev%0D%3Cbr%3EGarcia%20v%20Rybakina%0D%3Cbr%3EEntertainment%3A%20Mohammed%20Ramadan%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EDECEMBER%2023%20(6pm)%0D%3Cbr%3EFalcons%20v%20Kites%0D%3Cbr%3EDjokovic%20v%20Aliassime%0D%3Cbr%3ESabalenka%20v%20Swiatek%0D%3Cbr%3EEntertainment%3A%20Mohammed%20Ramadan%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EDECEMBER%2024%20(6pm)%0D%3Cbr%3EFinals%0D%3Cbr%3EEntertainment%3A%20Armin%20Van%20Buuren%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Five expert hiking tips Always check the weather forecast before setting off Make sure you have plenty of water Set off early to avoid sudden weather changes in the afternoon Wear appropriate clothing and footwear Take your litter home with you

Know your camel milk:

Flavour: Similar to goat’s milk, although less pungent. Vaguely sweet with a subtle, salty aftertaste.

Texture: Smooth and creamy, with a slightly thinner consistency than cow’s milk.

Use it: In your morning coffee, to add flavour to homemade ice cream and milk-heavy desserts, smoothies, spiced camel-milk hot chocolate.

Goes well with: chocolate and caramel, saffron, cardamom and cloves. Also works well with honey and dates.

Profile Box Company/date started: 2015 Founder/CEO: Mohammed Toraif Based: Manama, Bahrain Sector: Sales, Technology, Conservation Size: (employees/revenue) 4/ 5,000 downloads Stage: 1 ($100,000) Investors: Two first-round investors including, 500 Startups, Fawaz Al Gosaibi Holding (Saudi Arabia)

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

The finalists Player of the Century, 2001-2020: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Ronaldinho Coach of the Century, 2001-2020: Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Jose Mourinho (Tottenham Hotspur), Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid), Sir Alex Ferguson Club of the Century, 2001-2020: Al Ahly (Egypt), Bayern Munich (Germany), Barcelona (Spain), Real Madrid (Spain) Player of the Year: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) Club of the Year: Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Real Madrid Coach of the Year: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta), Hans-Dieter Flick (Bayern Munich), Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Agent of the Century, 2001-2020: Giovanni Branchini, Jorge Mendes, Mino Raiola

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Alaan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Parthi%20Duraisamy%20and%20Karun%20Kurien%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%247%20million%20raised%20in%20total%20%E2%80%94%20%242.5%20million%20in%20a%20seed%20round%20and%20%244.5%20million%20in%20a%20pre-series%20A%20round%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

THE BIO Favourite place to go to in the UAE: The desert sand dunes, just after some rain Who inspires you: Anybody with new and smart ideas, challenging questions, an open mind and a positive attitude Where would you like to retire: Most probably in my home country, Hungary, but with frequent returns to the UAE Favorite book: A book by Transilvanian author, Albert Wass, entitled ‘Sword and Reap’ (Kard es Kasza) - not really known internationally Favourite subjects in school: Mathematics and science

Mountain%20Boy %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Zainab%20Shaheen%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Naser%20Al%20Messabi%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

UK-EU trade at a glance EU fishing vessels guaranteed access to UK waters for 12 years Co-operation on security initiatives and procurement of defence products Youth experience scheme to work, study or volunteer in UK and EU countries Smoother border management with use of e-gates Cutting red tape on import and export of food

The Dark Blue Winter Overcoat & Other Stories From the North

Edited and Introduced by Sjón and Ted Hodgkinson

Pushkin Press

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kumulus Water Started: 2021 Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid Based: Tunisia Sector: Water technology Number of staff: 22 Investment raised: $4 million

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre twin-turbo flat-six Power: 480hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 570Nm from 2,300-5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Fuel consumption: 10.4L/100km Price: from Dh547,600 On sale: now

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt (5.30pm kick-off UAE) Bayer Leverkusen v Schalke (5.30pm) Wolfsburg v Cologne (5.30pm) Mainz v Arminia Bielefeld (5.30pm) Augsburg v Hoffenheim (5.30pm) RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich (8.30pm) Borussia Monchengladbach v Freiburg (10.30pm) Sunday VfB Stuttgart v Werder Bremen (5.30pm) Union Berlin v Hertha Berlin (8pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Friday (UAE kick-off times) Sassuolo v Bologna (11.45pm) Saturday Brescia v Torino (6pm) Inter Milan v Verona (9pm) Napoli v Genoa (11.45pm) Sunday Cagliari v Verona (3.30pm) Udinese v SPAL (6pm) Sampdoria v Atalanta (6pm) Lazio v Lecce (6pm) Parma v Roma (9pm) Juventus v Milan (11.45pm)

Real estate tokenisation project Dubai launched the pilot phase of its real estate tokenisation project last month. The initiative focuses on converting real estate assets into digital tokens recorded on blockchain technology and helps in streamlining the process of buying, selling and investing, the Dubai Land Department said. Dubai’s real estate tokenisation market is projected to reach Dh60 billion ($16.33 billion) by 2033, representing 7 per cent of the emirate’s total property transactions, according to the DLD.