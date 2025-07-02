UAE v Sri Lanka: Lineout practice in hotel ballrooms, torrential rain, and a vital Rugby World Cup qualifier

As they travel to Colombo to face Sri Lanka for their final game in the 2025 Asia Rugby Championship (ARC), the minds of UAE’s leading rugby players will be on one thing. Namely, doing everything they can to extend their dream of debuting in the Rugby World Cup in two years’ time.

If they beat Sri Lanka – and assuming Hong Kong beat South Korea the following day – the national team will enter a play-off with the second-best side from African qualifying.

Advancing past that point, via a game in Ghana at the end of July, to make it to November’s final qualifying event will be a challenge.

But even being in with a shout of qualifying for the sport’s showpiece event, in Australia in 2027, shows just how far they have come since starting out as a competitive entity in the very same city 14 years ago.

The region has been represented in international rugby since 1993. Up until 2010, that was under the collective banner of the Arabian Gulf, which included players based around the GCC.

The combined union was disbanded and, in 2011, the UAE took the Gulf’s place in international competition. They played a friendly fixture in Morocco, then took part in the Asian Five Nations – as the ARC was then known – for the first time.

Everything seemed new. The colour of the shirts. The logo it carried. There were two Emirati players – Mohannad Shaker and Ali Mohammed – in the squad for the first time.

Ishy Bilady was now the permanent anthem. Until then, the song that was played had been based on which country was hosting the fixture.

Even the elements added to the novelty of the occasion for that Test in Colombo. Torrential overnight rain had turned the pitch at the Ceylonese Rugby & Football Club into a quagmire. It was about as far removed as possible from what the touring players were used to.

“The field was under half a foot of water for pretty much the whole game,” said Sean Hurley, an Australia-born wing who had been the most capped player for the rep side in its previous guise as the Arabian Gulf.

UAE national team coach Jacques Benade oversees training in Dubai. Benade has stepped down as coach of Dubai Exiles. All images Chris Whiteoak / The National Justin Walsh trains with the UAE national rugby team ahead of the Asia Rugby Emirates Men’s Championship. UAE's Andrew Semple trains at Tigers Park in Dubai The UAE national rugby team train in Dubai UAE's Matt Mills prepares for training The UAE national rugby team train for the Asia Rugby Emirates Men’s Championship Andrew Semple trains with UAE teammates

“It dried up right towards the end, but there was a lot of kicking involved, balls in the air, backwards and forwards. I think I’ve played two games in my life like that.”

The other was for his club side, now known as the Jebel Ali Dragons, on a rare day of rain in the Emirates. It was against what was then the Abu Dhabi Bats – now Harlequins – in the early 2000s, at a rudimentary pitch next to Al Ghazal Golf Club.

“It rained in Abu Dhabi and there was no drainage,” Hurley said. “We played in maybe a foot of water. Even in my junior years in Australia, we’d never played in soaking conditions like that.

“Obviously, when you play rugby in the Middle East, you get perfect conditions 99 per cent of the time. Even though there were a lot of English guys and we all grew up in countries like that, your skills are not honed to that anymore.

“It became this war of attrition. There were mistakes everywhere. Chris [Jones-Griffiths] and the boys did a great job.”

Jones-Griffiths was the player who said he “told a little white lie” in order to get a debut cap as a prop. He had never played in the front row before, but was so intent on playing international rugby for the new UAE team that he said he had.

He clearly took to it: Bruce Birtwhistle, the UAE coach, termed him the player of the match as the tourists picked up a 13-13 draw.

That was quite an achievement, given both his dearth of experience as a prop, plus the fact he broke his nose and his cheekbone at the first ruck in the game.

“I turned to whoever was next to me and said, ‘Is there something wrong with my eye?’” Jones-Griffiths said.

“They winced and said, ‘Yeah, I think you need to get it checked out.’ So [Chris Page, UAE’s physio] came on and asked if I wanted to come off.

“I said, no, definitely not. Not after just a few seconds, anyway, so I played the rest of the game. Getting that short, sharp hit early doors probably increased the adrenaline and got me through the game.”

Unlike Hurley, Jones-Griffiths felt perfectly at home in the mud. It reminded him of his formative years, back at Ysgol Gyfun Llangefni school in Wales, where his dad, Dai, had been in charge of PE.

Former UAE international Chris Jones-Griffiths in action. Chris Whiteoak / The National

“We had a pitch that was pretty much a bog most of the year, so you’d play in ankle deep mud all year round,” Jones-Griffiths said. “I was in my element. I loved it. It took me right back to my early days.”

As did the atmosphere of being part of a new, representative side. “It was guys from all the different clubs in the UAE coming together, a lot of guys you bashed heads with on the pitch for the last few years,” Jones-Griffiths said.

“It took me back to schoolboy rugby when you played for your county, rooming with guys you don’t really know, and it was great.”

Those schoolboy tours might not have had quite such salubrious accommodation arrangements. For their first competitive tour, the UAE players were billeted in the splendour of the Galle Face Hotel. Which was handy when the rain arrived.

“We did the captain’s run in glorious sunshine, and then the night before the game, the heavens opened and it didn’t stop,” Jones-Griffiths said.

“We woke up in the morning and it was torrential. The streets were flooded, and we were thinking: is the game going to go ahead?

“It was so bad that we were hoping to practise lineouts in the grounds outside the hotel, but the rain was too heavy.

“There was a big grand ballroom and we practised our lineouts in there before going to the ground. When we got to the ground there were guys sweeping water off the pitch.”

Fourteen years on, Jones-Griffiths has no formal involvement with the game any more, as he splits his time living and working between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh.

But he is thrilled to see the progress of the team, which he and the Class of 2011 helped to start.

“Having the core of the Arabian Gulf squad there, the mentality of representing the region and now representing the country, was reinforced,” Jones-Griffiths said.

“Also, having Yousef and Mohannad Shaker, Cyrus [Homayoun] and some other UAE nationals in the wider squad really helped emphasise the importance that we were doing it for the country.

“When you spend so long in the country here, you are invested in the country and the country has given you so much. It is an absolute honour to represent the country internationally.”

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Zodi%20%26%20Tehu%3A%20Princes%20Of%20The%20Desert %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEric%20Barbier%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EYoussef%20Hajdi%2C%20Nadia%20Benzakour%2C%20Yasser%20Drief%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Saturday's results West Ham 2-3 Tottenham

Arsenal 2-2 Southampton

Bournemouth 1-2 Wolves

Brighton 0-2 Leicester City

Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool

Everton 0-2 Norwich City

Watford 0-3 Burnley Manchester City v Chelsea, 9.30pm

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp Torque: 760nm On sale: 2026 Price: Not announced yet

The language of diplomacy in 1853 Treaty of Peace in Perpetuity Agreed Upon by the Chiefs of the Arabian Coast on Behalf of Themselves, Their Heirs and Successors Under the Mediation of the Resident of the Persian Gulf, 1853

(This treaty gave the region the name “Trucial States”.)

We, whose seals are hereunto affixed, Sheikh Sultan bin Suggar, Chief of Rassool-Kheimah, Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoon, Chief of Aboo Dhebbee, Sheikh Saeed bin Buyte, Chief of Debay, Sheikh Hamid bin Rashed, Chief of Ejman, Sheikh Abdoola bin Rashed, Chief of Umm-ool-Keiweyn, having experienced for a series of years the benefits and advantages resulting from a maritime truce contracted amongst ourselves under the mediation of the Resident in the Persian Gulf and renewed from time to time up to the present period, and being fully impressed, therefore, with a sense of evil consequence formerly arising, from the prosecution of our feuds at sea, whereby our subjects and dependants were prevented from carrying on the pearl fishery in security, and were exposed to interruption and molestation when passing on their lawful occasions, accordingly, we, as aforesaid have determined, for ourselves, our heirs and successors, to conclude together a lasting and inviolable peace from this time forth in perpetuity. Taken from Britain and Saudi Arabia, 1925-1939: the Imperial Oasis, by Clive Leatherdale

F1 The Movie Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem Director: Joseph Kosinski Rating: 4/5

RESULTS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E9pm%3A%20Maiden%20(PA)%20Dh70%2C000%20(Dirt)%202%2C000m%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EWinner%3A%20Mubhir%20Al%20Ain%2C%20Antonio%20Fresu%20(jockey)%2C%20Ahmed%20Al%20Mehairbi%20(trainer)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E9.30pm%3A%20Handicap%20(TB)%20Dh70%2C000%20(D)%202%2C000m%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EWinner%3A%20Exciting%20Days%2C%20Oscar%20Chavez%2C%20Doug%20Watson%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E10pm%3A%20Al%20Ain%20Cup%20%E2%80%93%20Prestige%20(PA)%20Dh100%2C000%20(D)%202%2C000m%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EWinner%3A%20Suny%20Du%20Loup%2C%20Marcelino%20Rodrigues%2C%20Hamad%20Al%20Marar%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E10.30pm%3A%20Maiden%20(PA)%20Dh70%2C000%20(D)%201%2C800m%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EWinner%3A%20Jafar%20Des%20Arnets%2C%20Oscar%20Chavez%2C%20Ahmed%20Al%20Mehairbi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E11pm%3A%20Wathba%20Stallions%20Cup%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(PA)%20Dh70%2C000%20(D)%201%2C600m%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EWinner%3A%20Taj%20Al%20Izz%2C%20Richard%20Mullen%2C%20Ibrahim%20Al%20Hadhrami%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E11.30pm%3A%20Maiden%20(PA)%20Dh70%2C000%20(D)%201%2C400m%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EWinner%3A%20Majdy%2C%20Antonio%20Fresu%2C%20Jean%20de%20Roualle%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E12am%3A%20Maiden%20(PA)%20Dh70%2C000%20(D)%201%2C400m%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EWinner%3A%20Hamloola%2C%20Sam%20Hitchcott%2C%20Salem%20Al%20Ketbi%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

PROFILE Name: Enhance Fitness Year started: 2018 Based: UAE Employees: 200 Amount raised: $3m Investors: Global Ventures and angel investors

West Asia Premiership Dubai Hurricanes 58-10 Dubai Knights Eagles Dubai Tigers 5-39 Bahrain Jebel Ali Dragons 16-56 Abu Dhabi Harlequins

Venom Director: Ruben Fleischer Cast: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed Rating: 1.5/5

Price, base / as tested From Dh173,775 (base model)

Engine 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo, AWD

Power 249hp at 5,500rpm

Torque 365Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm

Gearbox Nine-speed auto

Fuel economy, combined 7.9L/100km

Global Fungi Facts • Scientists estimate there could be as many as 3 million fungal species globally

• Only about 160,000 have been officially described leaving around 90% undiscovered

• Fungi account for roughly 90% of Earth's unknown biodiversity

• Forest fungi help tackle climate change, absorbing up to 36% of global fossil fuel emissions annually and storing around 5 billion tonnes of carbon in the planet's topsoil

THE BIO Bio Box Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet Favorite food: seafood Favorite place to travel: Lebanon Favorite movie: Braveheart

Dengue%20fever%20symptoms %3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3EHigh%20fever%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EIntense%20pain%20behind%20your%20eyes%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ESevere%20headache%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EMuscle%20and%20joint%20pains%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ENausea%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EVomiting%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ESwollen%20glands%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ERash%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A%3Cp%3EIf%20symptoms%20occur%2C%20they%20usually%20last%20for%20two-seven%20days%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

House-hunting Top 10 locations for inquiries from US house hunters, according to Rightmove Edinburgh, Scotland Westminster, London Camden, London Glasgow, Scotland Islington, London Kensington and Chelsea, London Highlands, Scotland Argyll and Bute, Scotland Fife, Scotland Tower Hamlets, London

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20myZoi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Syed%20Ali%2C%20Christian%20Buchholz%2C%20Shanawaz%20Rouf%2C%20Arsalan%20Siddiqui%2C%20Nabid%20Hassan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2037%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Initial%20undisclosed%20funding%20from%20SC%20Ventures%3B%20second%20round%20of%20funding%20totalling%20%2414%20million%20from%20a%20consortium%20of%20SBI%2C%20a%20Japanese%20VC%20firm%2C%20and%20SC%20Venture%3C%2Fp%3E%0A