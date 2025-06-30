Asia Rugby Championship permutations: How can UAE keep World Cup dream alive in Sri Lanka?

The UAE will play their last match of the 2025 Asia Rugby Championship (ARC) against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Friday.

Much is riding on the final fixture of the campaign. Defeat could lead to relegation after two years back in the top tier of continental competition, but victory will keep alive the side’s hopes of playing at the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

What is at stake?

The winners of the 2025 ARC will advance directly to the World Cup in Australia in two years’ time.

The second-placed side will play a play-off fixture against the runners-up from Africa’s equivalent competition, in Ghana at the end of July.

The winners of the Africa-Asia play-off will enter a four-team repechage competition to be played in Dubai in November. That event will decide the final qualifier for the World Cup.

The fourth-placed team in the ARC will have to play a relegation play-off against the ARC Division One winners.

Permutations

Hong Kong will clinch World Cup qualification if they beat South Korea on Saturday. They would do similar if they picked up two losing bonus points – meaning, scoring four tries and losing by seven points or less.

If the UAE beat Sri Lanka, they will likely leapfrog South Korea and take the runners-up place – thus advancing to the Asia-Africa play-off.

That is not certain, though. If the UAE failed to score four tries in beating Sri Lanka, they would finish level on nine points with South Korea if the latter take two losing bonus points against Hong Kong.

In that case, the UAE would need to advance their points difference beyond the Koreans. That would be unlikely if they do not score four tries, and the Koreans finish within seven points of Hong Kong. South Korea currently have a 33-point advantage.

South Korea will qualify for the World Cup if they beat Hong Kong by more than seven points, and stop them scoring four tries.

The Koreans will take second place if they lose to Hong Kong with a bonus point, and Sri Lanka beat the UAE.

Sri Lanka need a four-try win against the UAE and hope Hong Kong inflict a heavy win over South Korea to stand a chance of reaching second place.

Their points difference is 77 inferior to the Koreans ahead of the final games.

UAE made a stunning comeback to defeat South Korea in the Asia Rugby Championship in Incheon. Photo: Asian Rugby

Form

Hong Kong have been the dominant side in Asia since Japan switched their focus to Tier 1 opposition based around the Pacific since 2018.

They beat the UAE 43-10 in the opening round in Dubai, then thrashed the Sri Lankans, and are heavy favourites to take a sixth ARC title in a row.

The UAE looked rusty in their opener, but bounced back to take a brilliant comeback win against the Koreans in Incheon.

The Sri Lankans are difficult to assess. They will likely have targeted the first and last matches of the tournament for wins.

They were just two points away from beating South Korea in Colombo at the start. Now they will look to regroup after their 78-7 loss in Hong Kong.

Broadcast

The match will be streamed live on Asia Rugby’s YouTube channel. Kick-off is 2.30pm UAE time on Friday.

Aldar Properties Abu Dhabi T10 *November 15 to November 24 *Venue: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi *Tickets: Start at Dh10, from ttensports.com *TV: Ten Sports *Streaming: Jio Live *2017 winners: Kerala Kings *2018 winners: Northern Warriors

ELIO Starring: Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldana, Brad Garrett Directors: Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina Rating: 4/5

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hoopla%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDate%20started%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMarch%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Jacqueline%20Perrottet%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2010%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPre-seed%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20required%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%24500%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Barcelona 2

Suarez (10'), Messi (52') Real Madrid 2

Ronaldo (14'), Bale (72')

2025 Fifa Club World Cup groups Group A: Palmeiras, Porto, Al Ahly, Inter Miami. Group B: Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Botafogo, Seattle. Group C: Bayern Munich, Auckland City, Boca Juniors, Benfica. Group D: Flamengo, ES Tunis, Chelsea, Leon. Group E: River Plate, Urawa, Monterrey, Inter Milan. Group F: Fluminense, Borussia Dortmund, Ulsan, Mamelodi Sundowns. Group G: Manchester City, Wydad, Al Ain, Juventus. Group H: Real Madrid, Al Hilal, Pachuca, Salzburg.

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

Other ways to buy used products in the UAE UAE insurance firm Al Wathba National Insurance Company (AWNIC) last year launched an e-commerce website with a facility enabling users to buy car wrecks. Bidders and potential buyers register on the online salvage car auction portal to view vehicles, review condition reports, or arrange physical surveys, and then start bidding for motors they plan to restore or harvest for parts. Physical salvage car auctions are a common method for insurers around the world to move on heavily damaged vehicles, but AWNIC is one of the few UAE insurers to offer such services online. For cars and less sizeable items such as bicycles and furniture, Dubizzle is arguably the best-known marketplace for pre-loved. Founded in 2005, in recent years it has been joined by a plethora of Facebook community pages for shifting used goods, including Abu Dhabi Marketplace, Flea Market UAE and Arabian Ranches Souq Market while sites such as The Luxury Closet and Riot deal largely in second-hand fashion. At the high-end of the pre-used spectrum, resellers such as Timepiece360.ae, WatchBox Middle East and Watches Market Dubai deal in authenticated second-hand luxury timepieces from brands such as Rolex, Hublot and Tag Heuer, with a warranty.

Tentative schedule of 2017/18 Ashes series 1st Test November 23-27, The Gabba, Brisbane 2nd Test December 2-6, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 3rd Test Dcember 14-18, Waca, Perth 4th Test December 26-30, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 5th Test January 4-8, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

F1 The Movie Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem Director: Joseph Kosinski Rating: 4/5

Meghan%20podcast %3Cp%3EMeghan%20Markle%2C%20the%20wife%20of%20Prince%20Harry%2C%20launched%20her%20long-awaited%20podcast%20Tuesday%2C%20with%20tennis%20megastar%20Serena%20Williams%20as%20the%20first%20guest.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EThe%20Duchess%20of%20Sussex%20said%20the%2012-part%20series%2C%20called%20%22Archetypes%2C%22%20--%20a%20play%20on%20the%20name%20of%20the%20couple's%20oldest%20child%2C%20Archie%20--%20would%20explore%20the%20female%20experience.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ELast%20year%20the%20couple%20told%20Oprah%20Winfrey%20that%20life%20inside%20%22The%20Firm%22%20had%20been%20miserable%2C%20and%20that%20they%20had%20experienced%20racism.%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%22I%20don't%20ever%20remember%20personally%20feeling%20the%20negative%20connotation%20behind%20the%20word%20ambitious%2C%20until%20I%20started%20dating%20my%20now-husband%2C%22%20she%20told%20the%20tennis%20champion.%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Abramovich London A Kensington Palace Gardens house with 15 bedrooms is valued at more than £150 million. A three-storey penthouse at Chelsea Waterfront bought for £22 million. Steel company Evraz drops more than 10 per cent in trading after UK officials said it was potentially supplying the Russian military. Sale of Chelsea Football Club is now impossible.

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Rashford 36') Liverpool 1 (Lallana 84') Man of the match: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

England's all-time record goalscorers:

Wayne Rooney 53

Bobby Charlton 49

Gary Lineker 48

Jimmy Greaves 44

Michael Owen 40

Tom Finney 30

Nat Lofthouse 30

Alan Shearer 30

Viv Woodward 29

Frank Lampard 29