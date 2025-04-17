Kristaps Porzingis believes the Boston Celtics are peaking at the right time ahead of the playoffs. Getty Images
Kristaps Porzingis believes the Boston Celtics are peaking at the right time ahead of the playoffs. Getty Images

Sport

Kristaps Porzingis aims to tackle NBA playoffs 'the Boston Celtics way'

Defending champions' Latvian centre says team is finding its groove at the right time

Reem Abulleil
Reem Abulleil

April 17, 2025