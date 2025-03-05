Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James gestures after making a 3-point basket to go over the 50,000 career point mark. AP
‘It’s pretty cool to see that’: LeBron James reaches 50,000 points in NBA

Los Angeles Lakers superstar became the first player to the milestone with a 3-pointer in win against New Orleans

Associated Press

March 05, 2025