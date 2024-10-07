Jayson Tatum of Boston Celtics in action during the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 second pre-season game against Denver Nuggets in Abu Dhabi. EPAT
NBA Abu Dhabi: Tatum says MVP ambitions won't come at Celtics' expense as Boston beat Denver Nuggets again

Celtics wrapped up their pre-season trip in Abu Dhabi on Sunday with a 130-104 victory at Etihad Arena

Reem Abulleil
Reem Abulleil

October 07, 2024

