NBA Abu Dhabi: Denver Nuggets 'excited about trying to take back title' from Boston Celtics

Keen to make the most of their time in Abu Dhabi, the Denver Nuggets had an eventful first day in the UAE capital ahead of their two scheduled pre-season games against the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/09/26/nba-abu-dhabi-games-boston-celtics-refuse-to-skip-any-steps-in-bid-to-retain-nba-title/" target="_blank">Boston Celtics</a> this weekend. The 2022/23 NBA champions touched down in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday night and joined NYU Abu Dhabi students at Jumeirah Saadiyat Beach the following morning for an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/09/28/nba-games-abu-dhabi-activities/" target="_blank">NBA Green event</a> to clean up nurdles (microplastics) and learn about the habitat. Later in the day, after completing a practice session, Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Russell Westbrook and the rest of the Nuggets squad took part in a social responsibility clinic at NYU Abu Dhabi for 120 youth participants from Kyros Era Academy, NBA Basketball School Dubai and Special Olympics. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/09/21/denver-nuggets-look-to-embrace-the-culture-as-they-target-fresh-start-at-nba-abu-dhabi-games/" target="_blank">Denver</a> crew then went on a trip to the desert, where the players took camel rides and enjoyed the scenery. Nuggets coach Michael Malone believes it’s important for the team to engage with the community in that way, and make a positive impact during their stay in the Emirates. “A small thing like that, giving up your time to give back to a local community, the local habitat, I think it’s a small gesture of appreciation,” Malone said on Wednesday. “And then you come to the gym today you see all these young men and young girls, working with our players, that reminds our players that, yes, we are professional, you get paid to win, but we also get paid to give back and never lose sight of all the people that helped us to get to where we are. “And that’s something, being selfless and sacrificing for the greater good, and I’m just really thankful to be a part of a day like this here in Abu Dhabi.” The Nuggets won their <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2023/06/13/nikola-jokic-powers-denver-nuggets-to-first-nba-title-after-game-5-win-over-miami-heat/" target="_blank">first NBA title in franchise history in 2023</a> but suffered a second-round exit to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the play-offs the following season. The Celtics ultimately emerged victorious and will be looking to become the first back-to-back NBA champions since the Golden State Warriors clinched consecutive titles in 2017 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/north-american/golden-state-warriors-rout-cleveland-cavaliers-to-complete-nba-finals-sweep-1.738154" target="_blank">and 2018</a>. Coach Malone says there were many lessons learnt from their unsuccessful title defence last season. “It's hard. It’s really hard. Golden State was the last team to do it in 2017-2018. You have 29 other teams that are coming for you every night. And then the biggest thing I learnt is that the physical, emotional, spiritual toll it takes on you when you win a championship and having to regroup and do that again can be exhausting,” said Malone. “But I tell you, we’ve had a great training camp so far, and our guys are excited to try to get back and take what Boston has, as well as every other team in the league. They did a great job last year, we give the Celtics credit, they’re a hell of a team and we look forward to competing against them here.” The preseason games against Boston on October 4 and 6 at Etihad Arena will give fans a first look at Russell Westbrook and Dario Saric in Denver colours. The two veterans are new additions to the Nuggets roster and looked just at home among their teammates during practice and the children’s clinic on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi. “We have a core group that’s been together for a while and the best thing about both Russell Westbrook and Dario is they’re veterans. So they’re acclimating very quickly, our players have welcomed them with open arms, open hearts,” said Malone. “Russell Westbrook, is great leader, intense, he’s going to really help our group. And Dario Saric, veteran, skilled, high IQ, can play different positions. Both those guys are going to fit in very nicely with our returning group.” Michael Porter Jr., who has been with the Nuggets since they drafted him in 2018, says the team is eyeing a second championship but is well aware it will be no easy feat. “It’ll be really difficult, there’s a lot of good teams in the NBA this year. The energy and the hunger has been there. We have a lot of motivation coming off of last year, guys like Russell, guys like Dario, just add to that,” said the 26-year-old forward. “Russell has done everything in the league there is to do except win a ring, so we’re all very motivated to win a championship this year and we’re just ready to get it going.” Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics have also had a packed schedule since their arrival, with Joe Mazzulla and his coaching staff holding a Jr. NBA kids clinic on Tuesday and the team visiting the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque after practice on Wednesday.