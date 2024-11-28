Double major winner Jon Rahm all set for Hero Dubai Desert Classic debut

Double major winner Jon Rahm is set to make his Hero Dubai Desert Classic debut at Emirates Golf Club early in 2025. The Spaniard enjoys an impressive record in Dubai having won the DP World Tour Championship in 2017, 2019 and 2022, as well as securing the Race to Dubai crown in 2022. Rahm – who triumphed at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/us-open-2021-jon-rahm-wins-his-first-major-title-1.1245413" target="_blank">2021 US Open</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2023/04/10/jon-rahm-masters/" target="_blank">2023 Masters</a> – joins fellow European Ryder Cup players including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/10/08/rory-mcilroy-confirmed-to-defend-successive-dubai-desert-classic-titles-in-2025/" target="_blank">defending champion Rory McIlroy</a> and Olympic silver medallist Tommy Fleetwood in a world-class field at the $9 million Rolex Series event that tees off on January 16. “This is an event that I have heard a lot about and I am looking forward to making my Hero Dubai Desert Classic debut in January,” said 10-time DP World Tour winner Rahm, who <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2023/12/08/jon-rahm-confirms-switch-to-liv-golf-in-500m-deal/" target="_blank">signed up for the LIV Golf tour</a> at the end of 2023 in a deal reported to be worth around $500 million. “I have had a lot of success in Dubai in the past so it’s a place that holds a lot of good memories for me, so it will be great to get back there.” Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director of Hero Dubai Desert Classic, said: “If you look back at the roll call of past winners of the event, it’s clear that the Hero Dubai Desert Classic prides itself on bringing the finest players on the planet together to compete on what is a truly iconic stage. “The confirmation that Jon Rahm will make his debut on the Majlis Course in January is certainly continuation of that and we’re delighted to announce his inclusion in what is shaping up to be one of the most exciting fields in the event’s history. “Rahm’s record speaks for itself, and his presence alongside the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, and other European Ryder Cup stars offers golf fans an unparalleled opportunity to witness the best in the world competing at Emirates Golf Club. “This event continues to solidify Dubai’s position as a global golf destination, and we look forward to welcoming spectators for what promises to be an unforgettable week.” McIlroy, meanwhile, it attempting to make it a third Hero Dubai Desert Classic title in a row after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/01/21/rory-mcilroy-claims-historic-fourth-dubai-desert-classic-with-thrilling-title-defence/" target="_blank">securing a historic fourth crown</a> last January. The Northern Irishman will be hoping to start his new year in the UAE as he ended it having just <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/11/17/rory-mcilroy-secures-dp-world-tour-championship-title-and-race-to-dubai-crown/" target="_blank">won his third DP World Tour Championship and sixth Race to Dubai title</a>, matching the record of Seve Ballesteros' record of order of merit victories. “Personally, for me, it is a huge achievement,” McIlroy said after his win at Dubai's Jumeirah Golf Estates. “It never really hits you until it actually happens. “I just think about what Seve means to the game, to this tour, and to the European Ryder Cup team. We sit in the locker room at the Ryder Cup and the place is just filled with Seve quotes. “The combination of the Seve thing and the fact I got over the line for the first time in what has felt like a long time, the emotion of it all hit me. This is a big day for me to end 2024 like this. It means a lot, and I am looking forward to 2025.”