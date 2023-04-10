Jon Rahm wins second major title with Masters 2023 victory at Augusta National

Spanish golfer Jon Rahm secured his second major title, winning the 87th Masters at Augusta National by a four-shot margin over LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson on Sunday.

Starting the day two shots behind Koepka, Rahm played in the final pairing and scored a three-under-par 69, finishing the week at 12 under.

Meanwhile, five-time winner Tiger Woods withdrew from the Masters before the third round's resumption on Sunday because of injury.

After the delayed second round, Woods had made a record-equalling 23rd consecutive halfway cut at Augusta National on Saturday.

But he struggled in the first seven holes of his third round, scoring six over par, resulting in his withdrawal.

On the resumption of play, Rahm quickly closed the gap to Koepka's four-shot lead.

Koepka failed to sink the par putt on the seventh green, while Rahm successfully converted his birdie attempt from three metres.

The pair each birdied the par-five eighth, but Rahm saved par from a greenside bunker on the ninth, maintaining a two-shot deficit.

In what appeared to be a duel between Rahm and Koepka, amateur Sam Bennett and Patrick Cantlay were tied for third place on six under, five shots behind Rahm.

US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick trailed by one stroke after scoring a bogey on the 12th and a birdie on the par-five 13th.

A detail view of the leaderboard on the 18th green during the final round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Getty Images via AFP

Koepka and Rahm both missed the green on the par-three 12th due to challenging wind.

Rahm managed a fortunate bounce and two-putted for par, while Koepka three-putted from long range, cutting his lead to a single shot.

Rahm's putting was on point as play resumed, but he overshot a long birdie attempt on the par-five 13th and missed the return.

Norwegian golfer Viktor Hovland seemed out of contention after bogeying the 10th hole, falling to three under.

But he bounced back with five consecutive birdies, closing within two shots of Rahm and four behind Koepka.

Koepka narrowly avoided disaster on the 15th hole when his third shot spun back off the green but stopped short of rolling into the water.

Rahm three-putted from almost 30 metres on the par-five hole, and then bogeyed the 16th, falling three shots behind Koepka.

Koepka also three-putted on the 17th, and a par on the 18th allowed him to retain a two-shot lead over Rahm heading into the final round.

Hovland's eventful round of 70 left him just one shot behind Rahm on eight under, with Patrick Cantlay one stroke further back.

Spain's Jon Rahm celebrates with wife Kelley and son Kepa after winning The Masters. Reuters

The final round saw Koepka and Rahm start nervously, with Koepka's pulled tee shot forcing him to play his second shot from the ninth fairway.

He managed a superb approach over the pine trees, securing a par with a long-range two-putt. Rahm's chip from the right of the green nearly holed out, but he managed to sink the par putt from eight feet.

Rahm closed in on Koepka, sinking a curling birdie putt from three metres on the third hole.

Hovland remained eight under after four straight pars, with American Russell Henley one stroke behind after birdies on the second and third holes.

Koepka was unable to save par from a greenside bunker on the par-three fourth, dropping back to tie with Rahm on 10 under. Koepka then lost another shot on the par-three sixth, leaving Rahm in the outright lead.

Former champion Jordan Spieth moved into a tie for third on six under, with the 2015 winner carding his seventh birdie of the day on the 14th.

Rahm extended his lead with a birdie on the par-five eighth, hitting a brilliant pitch from the front of the green to tap-in distance.

Spieth two-putted the 15th for another birdie to reach seven under, while playing partner Phil Mickelson also picked up a shot on the par-five hole to join an increasing group on six under.

Spieth and Mickelson both birdied the 17th, and although Spieth dropped a shot on the last, Mickelson completed his round with a remarkable 65, setting the clubhouse target at eight under par.

Rahm dropped back to 10 under after a bogey on the ninth, while Koepka remained at eight under after a crucial par save on the 10th after a wayward drive.

Mickelson expressed gratitude for being part of the tournament and competing well after taking a break from golf last year due to controversial comments about the PGA Tour and the Saudi-funded LIV Golf League.

Rahm and Koepka both managed birdies from off the 13th green, giving Rahm a three-shot lead over Koepka and Mickelson with five holes left.

Rahm extended his lead to four shots over Mickelson after a stunning approach on the 14th set up another birdie, while Koepka fell five shots behind after a three-putt bogey.

As the end of the tournament approached, Rahm's wife and sons, along with two-time Masters champion Jose Maria Olazabal, gathered around the 18th green to witness Rahm's victory.

The win was especially poignant, coinciding with the 40th anniversary of the late Seve Ballesteros' second Masters win and what would have been his 66th birthday. Some victories are simply meant to be.