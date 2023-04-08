Rain forces play suspension on day three of Masters whilst Koepka maintains lead

The third day of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in the US state of Georgia was hit by heavy rain, forcing the suspension of play and leaving the tournament delicately poised with 29 holes left for the leaders to play on Sunday.

Halfway leader Brooks Koepka continued his impressive form, extending his lead to four shots over Spain's Jon Rahm, who bogeyed two of the six holes they played before the hooter sounded at 3:15pm local time, with the final group on the waterlogged seventh green at the time.

Koepka, who won back-to-back US Opens in 2017 and 2018, was putting on the seventh green when play was called off for the day.

The four-time major winner was playing in a three-ball with Rahm and American amateur Sam Bennett, and will be looking to maintain his impressive form as he bids for a second green jacket.

“It's just part of it. We've got a lot of golf to play, and it's just one of those things where you've got to be patient,” Koepka said.

“I'm playing well, so I don't want to see it, but at the same time, you've got to deal with it. Everybody's got to deal with it.”

Rahm, who started the day two shots behind Koepka, had reduced the deficit to just one shot before dropping shots on the fourth and fifth holes. However, the world number three remained upbeat about his chances of catching the leader, saying: “I'm feeling confident, playing good golf and there's a lot to be played.”

The third round will resume at 13:30 BST on Sunday, with the final round expected to begin at 17:30. If the tournament is to finish on time and avoid a first Monday finish since 1983, the leaders will have to play 29 holes on Sunday.

Despite the inclement weather, England's Matt Fitzpatrick claimed three birdies in his opening eight holes to move into joint fourth place on five under, and will be hoping the enforced break will not stall his momentum.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods struggled in the cold and wet conditions, carding double bogeys on the 15th and 16th holes to drop to nine over.

The five-time champion, who started on the 10th tee, battled to make the cut and equalled the record set by Gary Player and Fred Couples of 23 consecutive cuts made in the Masters, but is now last of the 54 remaining players.

Justin Thomas played through difficult conditions on the third day of the Masters, battling to make the cut and keep his hopes alive for the coveted green jacket. EPA

The weather forecast looks more positive for Sunday, with drier and sunnier conditions expected, but the course is likely to remain soft and receptive, meaning the players will need to be accurate with their approach shots and make the most of their opportunities on the greens.

With the tournament still wide open, the final round promises to be a thrilling climax to the first major of the year.