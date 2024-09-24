Liverpool's Alisson Becker out of West Ham League Cup clash with Federico Chiesa set for first start

Alisson Becker will miss the midweek League Cup match against West Ham United but Liverpool manager Arne Slot is hopeful his goalkeeper will return to action at the weekend. The Brazilian was absent for Saturday's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/21/premier-league-liverpool-go-top-spurs-and-aston-villa-seal-comeback-wins/" target="_blank">3-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth</a> due to a hamstring injury<b> </b>with replacement Caoimhin Kelleher set to deputise once again for the third-round clash at Anfield on Wednesday. One player who is pretty much guaranteed his first start is Federico Chiesa, a late transfer window signing from Juventus. The Italy international has played just 20 minutes over two substitute appearances but will come in to freshen up the forward line. “Alisson is getting there but I think this game is coming just a bit too early and we are looking at the weekend against Wolves, but it’s going to be tight,” Slot said. “But he will not be there tomorrow so Caoimh will be in goal. “I don't think [Chiesa] is able to play 90 minutes, he's played 25 in the last three, four or five months. I don't think he played any friendlies for Juve. “He is able to start in our opinion but I don't think he is able to play 90 at the level we are playing tomorrow against a strong West Ham team.” Slot, meanwhile, said it was nice to have the trust of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has been at the club since he was a child, as the Dutch coach attempts to fill the shoes of the beloved former manager Jurgen Klopp. England's Alexander-Arnold, who has made 231 Premier League appearances for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/liverpool/" target="_blank">Liverpool</a>, had praised Slot's coaching at the weekend, saying he welcomed criticism from the new manager. “I think we all remember the day that Jurgen [Klopp] left and what that man meant to him [Trent Alexander-Arnold]. So you can assume how good of a relationship the two of them had. So to hear him say this about his new manager is always nice. It's not always easy to come in and replace a manager like him. “But it's the same with Trent as it is with the others, they get a lot of individual attention to make them better because if they get better then the team does as well. “It's difficult for me to judge how it has been in years before – we are talking here about a player that won the Champions League and a league title. He mentioned himself [Trent] that winning a league is about defending. It's clear to me then that he's been a good defender all his life. “But because he's so special with the ball the main emphasis goes to him doing special things with the ball. With him it's not about if he's capable of doing things, it's his concentration rate and being 100 per cent focused. "It's not that he's learnt how to defend in the last three months; he's won the league and the Champions League.” Opponents West Ham have had a tough start to the campaign under new manager Julen Lopetegui which has seen them win just once in five games. Their dismal <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/21/nicolas-jackson-hits-double-as-chelsea-thrash-woeful-west-ham/" target="_blank">3-0 derby defeat against Chelsea</a> at the London Stadium on Saturday meant the Hammers had lost their opening three home games of a league season for the first time. “There is no excuse,” said Lopetegui. “In all of them, we can be more consistent. We have to be honest and know that we need to improve – this group and players will improve.”