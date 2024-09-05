Paulo Bento warns against expecting instant success from new-look UAE

Paulo Bento has cautioned against expecting too much too soon from the new recruits to the UAE national team. The squad has been bolstered by a collection of young players based abroad ahead of the resumption of the pursuit of a place at the 2026 World Cup. A trio of players based in Europe have been with the team for the first time, ahead of Thursday’s qualifier against Qatar in Doha, then against Iran in Al Ain on Tuesday. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/30/junior-ndiaye-and-mackenzie-hunt-call-ups-mark-new-chapter-for-uae-football/" target="_blank">Junior Ndiaye</a>, a 19-year-old on the books of Montpellier, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/08/07/from-everton-to-fleetwood-town-to-the-uae-mackenzie-hunt-eyes-national-team-call-up/" target="_blank">Mackenzie Hunt</a>, who plays for Fleetwood Town in England, and Adli Mohamed, a young goalkeeper who is with Southampton, are all tasting the international setup for the first time. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/03/kouame-autonne-channels-spirit-of-kolo-and-yaya-toure-as-he-gears-up-for-uae-debut/" target="_blank">Kouame Autonne</a>, the Ivory Coast-born defender who plays for Al Ain, has also been selected for the first time. Bento, the UAE coach, says the players form part of a long-term vision for the national team, and played down the idea they will be able to “solve all our problems” straight away. “Now it is a little bit different to before,” Bento, the former Portugal midfielder, said of the changing face of the national team. “This month we have three players that came from abroad. All of them are playing in a different context, and in different positions as well, and they have different features. This is the first time they are with us. They need to adapt themselves to our team and our way of playing. “We must adapt and take care of them in the best possible way. But we cannot think they are going to solve all our problems. Putting that kind of pressure on them is not fair. “It is a process that belongs to the FA, where the technical staff is also included, but it is a long process. It can’t be a short process. We cannot hope for results in a short time, but instead in the medium and long term.” The first game of the new era is against a familiar old rival. At least the new recruits will be free of the baggage of previous experiences at the hands of Qatar. The home team took hefty wins off the UAE in the Asian Cup in 2019 and the Arab Cup two years later, although the sides shared a draw last time they met, in the Gulf Cup last year. Khalifa Al Hammadi, the UAE defender, said the side have moved on from their previous experiences against Thursday’s opposition. “Every game has its own context and we are focusing on this game,” Al Hammadi said. “We will try our best to get three points. It is not a matter of revenge. We don’t have to think about that, but concentrate more on our own game to get the points and present a good image of ourselves.” The UAE have the toughest start to the group, facing its highest-ranked side, Iran, on Tuesday, days after starting out against the reigning champions of Asia. The top two sides in the six-team group will advance direct to the World Cup. The third and fourth placed sides will still have a chance, but will then enter a complicated repechage competition. Bento pointed out that the campaign will not be decided by what happens in the first two fixtures. “Those games [the previous losses to Qatar] are in the past and we should think in the present and the future,” Bento said. “We need to be ready and try to perform to our best. The most important thing is that this will be a long journey, and nothing is going to be decided in the first two games.” Qatar fell short of expectations of the biggest stage two years ago, when they exited their home World Cup at the group stage following three defeats. Either side of that, though, they established themselves as the pre-eminent force in football on the continent, as they won back-to-back Asian Cups. Bartolome Marquez, Qatar’s Spanish manager, agreed that what has gone before counts for nothing, particularly the head-to-head fixtures between the two Gulf neighbours. “If you take into consideration that you are playing the same team and you are going to win because you won last time, it would be stupid,” Marquez said. “Excessive confidence is bad. We have thoroughly analysed our opponents and we have had previous experience against this team. “They are very well organised, they have a very good manager, and it is not going to be an easy game. I have conveyed to my players that they have to be fully focused throughout the game.”