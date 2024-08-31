Paris Paralympics: UAE shooters Al Aryani and Al Dahnani miss out on final

Emirati shooters Abdullah Sultan Al Aryani and Obaid Al Dahnani failed to advance to the men’s 10m air rifle standing SH 1 final at the 2024 Paris Paralympics on Saturday.

Al Aryani represented perhaps the country's best medal hope but could only finish ninth with a final score of 618.3 from his five rounds to narrowly miss out on a place in the final.

Al Dahnani finished 14th with a total score of 613.9.

Only the top eight advanced to the final later Saturday, with South Korea's Jinho Park leading the way with a final score of 624.4.

Four-time Paralympian Al Aryani has won five medals in three different shooting events at the past three Games, including golds at Tokyo 2020 and London 2012 as well as three silvers at the Rio Games in 2016. His first Games were in Beijing in 2008.

Al Aryani still has two remaining competitions: the mixed 50m rifle prone on Tuesday and the 50m rifle 3 positions two days later.

Al Dahmani will return to action on Sunday in the 10m mixed rifle prone and then join Al Aryani on Tuesday in the 50m rifle.

The UAE has one more athlete in action on Saturday. Cyclist Ahmed Al Badwawi goes in the men’s C5 individual 4,000m pursuit qualifying at 2pm UAE time.

It is Al Badwawi's second event in as many days after he took part in the men's C4-5 1,000m time trial on Friday, finishing 22nd.

