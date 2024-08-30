Paris Paralympics: UAE's Ahmed Al Badwawi misses out on C4-5 time trial final

UAE cyclist Ahmed Al Badwawi failed to qualify for the men's C4-5 1,000m time trial final at the Paris Paralympics, finishing 22nd in his heat.
Al Badwawi was one of the country's flag-bearers at Wednesday's opening ceremony as part of a 13-strong squad competing at the 2024 Paralympics.
The Emirati was first out on the track at National Velodrome and finished in a time of 1 min, 13.100 secs ahead of Oskars Gailiss of Latvia.
Australia's Korey Boddington clocked the fastest time in 1:01.190. Defending champion and world-record holder Alfonso Cabello of Spain was third fastest (1:02.050).
Only the top six fastest progressed to Friday's final.
Three more UAE athletes are in action on Friday.
Shooters Ayesha Al Shami and Ayesha Al Mehairi compete in the mixed 10m air rifle standing SH2 qualification (3.30pm UAE) while Noura Al Ketbi takes part in the women's club throw F32/51 event starting at 8pm UAE.
