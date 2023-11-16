Round 2 of DP World Tour Championship to be delayed with heavy rain forecast for Dubai

Organisers of the DP World Tour Championship have amended the schedule for Friday with heavy rain forecast for Dubai.

“After reviewing the latest weather forecast for Friday it has been decided that Round 2 of the DP World Tour Championship will be a two-tee start,” the organisers said.

Play usually starts at 8.30am. However, the second round at the Earth Course will not begin before 11am.

Rory McIlroy will be out in the second match from the first tee, playing alongside Matt Wallace at 11.09am.

Read more Rory McIlroy shot lands in fan's lap during eventful DP World Tour Championship round

Jon Rahm, the defending champion, is among those who will make a rare start from the 10th tee at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Starting at level-par, the Spaniard will play alongside Connor Syme at 11.37am.

The two Frenchmen, Matthieu Pavon and Julien Guerrier, who hold the lead at 5-under par with Nicolai Hojgaard, will be last out from the first at 12.48pm.

It is the second time this year that a Tour event in Dubai has been affected by rain.

Back in January, the Hero Dubai Desert Classic had a Monday finish for the first time in its history as storms buffeted the city.

The Majlis Course was even briefly closed to the public during the early stages of that competition.

McIlroy, who starts Round 2 on 1-under par, was the eventual winner of the Classic, setting him on his way to winning the Race to Dubai.

The tournament’s decision reflects wider planning in the city for the inclement weather.

The government recommended flexible working for private sector workers as the UAE braces itself for showers as well as thunder and lightning.

“Necessary measures need to be taken by companies to ensure outdoor work, which is necessary to resume, complies with the occupational health and safety requirements,” the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said on Thursday.

“Companies also need to ensure the health and safety of workers commuting to and from outdoor work locations.”