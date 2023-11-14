DP World Tour Championship 2023: Who is playing, when is it and are tickets available?

The 2023 DP World Tour season reaches its conclusion this week with the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. Here is everything you need to know about the tournament.

What is it?

The DP World Tour Championship (DPWTC) is the season-concluding tournament on the DP World Tour – previously the European Tour – which involves the top 50 players on the Race to Dubai points list.

Two trophies are generally up for grabs at DPWTC – for the winner of the tournament itself and for the winner of the season-long Race to Dubai. However, this season the Race to Dubai has already been decided, with Rory McIlroy holding an unassailable 2,082.53-point lead over second-placed Jon Rahm.

Where is it?

The 2023 DPWTC is held on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.

When is it?

The tournament begins on Thursday, November 16 and will conclude on Sunday, November 19.

DP World Tour Championship - Day Four Jon Rahm of Spain celebrates on the 18th green after winning the DP World Tour Championship on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai on November 20, 2022. Getty

Who is playing?

The field is headlined by three of the biggest names in golf: McIlroy, Masters champion Rahm, and world No 4 Viktor Hovland.

McIlroy arrives in Dubai already assured of his fifth Race to Dubai title. The Northern Irishman, ranked world No 2, has also won the Order of Merit in 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2022. His latest triumph was confirmed after Max Homa won last week's Nedbank Challenge in South Africa to ensure his nearest challengers could not catch him on the points list.

McIlroy will be one of the favourites to win his third DPWTC title and secure the double. The four-time major winner previously won the tournament in 2012 and 2015.

Rahm, second in the Race to Dubai and ranked third in the world, is already the tournament's most successful champion with three titles. The Spaniard, who claimed his second major at Augusta National in April, is aiming to retain the trophy he won last year, following earlier triumphs in 2017 and 2019.

Hovland, meanwhile, will tee off at the DPWTC following an exceptional season that saw the Norwegian win the FedEx Cup – the PGA Tour's equivalent of the Race to Dubai – and star alongside McIlroy and Rahm in Europe's dominant Ryder Cup victory in Rome.

Other notable players in the field include fellow Ryder Cup stars Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry, Nicolai Hjogaard, Robert MacIntryre, and Sepp Straka.

What is the prize money?

The 2023 DPWTC has a total prize money pool of $10 million, with $3 million awarded to the winner.

Are tickets still available?

Tickets for the 2023 DPWTC are free and can be claimed by registering for them on the DP World Tour website. However, all tickets for Saturday and Sunday have been claimed. At the time of writing, there are still some tickets available for Thursday and Friday.

For more information about the tournament, visit https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/dp-world-tour-championship-2023/