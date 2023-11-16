UAE weather: Rain forecast for Thursday and Friday

Heavy rain is forecast for parts of the UAE on Thursday night and early Friday morning, with sporadic showers expected over the weekend.

The National Centre of Meteorology said Thursday will be cloudy at times, with rainfall over scattered areas.

Temperatures are expected to fall – with a high of 32°C expected in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, 33°C in Ras Al Khaimah and 30°C in Fujairah.

Weather website Windy says the first of the rain will be in the east in the afternoon, before spreading to Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain and parts of Dubai.

NCM said Friday will be cloudy again, with rain over parts of the Emirates and a humid night expected.

Temperatures will reach a high of 27°C in Dubai and Abu Dhabi city, 34°C in Al Ain and 33°C in Ras Al Khaimah.

Night temperatures will fall to between 21°C and 23°C.

Windy has forecast rain across Dubai and the Northern Emirates on Friday morning, spreading to parts of Abu Dhabi by lunchtime.

It is expected to clear by Friday evening, though parts of Dubai and Sharjah expected to see showers later on.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, with a chance of further rainfall over some northern, eastern, and coastal areas. Temperatures will reach a high of 30°C in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, dipping to 19°C at night. The night-time is expected to be humid.

NCM said Sunday is expected to largely clear, with possible showers in eastern parts. Temperatures will reach 31°C, dropping to 20°C at night.