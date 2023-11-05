Heavy rain hits parts of the UAE, with more forecast this week

Heavy rain hit Dubai and other parts of the UAE on Sunday, with forecasts warning that more could be expected throughout the week.

The National Centre of Meteorology reported downpours across the country starting just after midnight.

It warned there was a chance of rainfall over some coastal, northern and eastern areas until at least 8:30pm.

It also said that winds could reach speeds of up to 40kph.

Read more UAE launches new cloud-seeding campaign to boost rainfall

Abu Dhabi Police urged motorists to exercise caution due to the rainy weather and advised people to adhere to speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

Footage of heavy rain across the UAE was also posted on Storm Centre, a social media account that tracks weather.

One clip showed motorists driving through heavy rain in Ajman, while another showed a torrential downpour in Umm Al Quwain.

In Dubai, police seized 24 vehicles and motorcycles for dangerous driving. The force said that the drivers were engaged in hazardous and reckless driving in adverse conditions in the Al Rowaiyah area.

The NCM forecasted the possibility of more rainfall over some parts of the country on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

October rain in Abu Dhabi and Dubai – in pictures