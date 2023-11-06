Weather warning issued as heavy rain falls in Abu Dhabi and Fujairah

A weather warning has been issued by the National Centre of Meteorology after heavy rain fell across parts of the UAE on Monday.

An orange weather warning is in place for parts of the north-west.

الامارات : مباشر الان هطول أمطار الخير على طريق دبا الطويين والحلاه في المنطقة الشرقية #اخدود_مطلع_الوسم #مركز_العاصفة

Showers were reported throughout Abu Dhabi including in Shakhbout, Madinat Al Riyad, Zayed Port and Saadiyat Island.

On Monday, Abu Dhabi Police warned motorists to drive carefully in the rain.

“Abu Dhabi Police call on motorists to exercise caution due to the rainy weather and to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. Drive Safely,” it wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The showers came after heavy rainfall across the UAE on Sunday.

A yellow alert was issued by the NCM in other parts of the country including Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah urging people to be vigilant if going outside.

Heavy rain was also reported in Fujairah, with the NCM issuing an update over the weather in the Al Halah region of the emirate.

The wet weather is expected to last until about 9pm.