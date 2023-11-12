Saki Naisau magic helps Dubai Tigers end Abu Dhabi Harlequins resistance

Dubai Tigers were reliant on some trademark brilliance from Saki Naisau as they eventually tempered the threat of Abu Dhabi Harlequins.

Last season’s runners-up moved back level on points with Bahrain at the top of the West Asia Premiership following their 25-10 win at Zayed Sports City.

The away side suggested they might run away with it as they eased into a 10-0 lead at the start of the game, via a try from Tauteau Taufa plus kicks by Chanley Williams.

The hosts struck back impressively, though, and were level on points at half time having scored a try in the right corner through Chris McKee.

Their resistance was broken by a familiar source just after half time. Naisau, the Fiji-born UAE international who has been one of the outstanding backs in regional rugby for the best part of a decade, scored a brilliant solo try.

Jerome Harimate ended any prospect of a Quins comeback with a third try for the visitors.

The uplifting display by Quins against one of the most formidable sides in the Middle East was tempered by an injury to a key player.

James McCarthy, Quins’ former Wales sevens international, sustained a rib injury in a tackle in the first half against the Tigers.

He is now a doubt for their Emirates Dubai Sevens campaign, where they will be hoping to go one better than last year when they were losing finalists against the Tigers.