Bahrain fend off fightback to clinch narrow win over Dubai Exiles - in pictures

Bahrain maintained their lead at the top of the West Asia Premiership after quelling a dynamic comeback by Dubai Exiles on Friday night.

The visitors needed two late penalties from Mason Porteous to end the Exiles' resistance as they claimed a 20-18 win at The Sevens Stadium, Dubai.

For much of the game, Bahrain had kept their hosts at arm’s length, as they held a 14-3 lead early in the second half.

Stewart Heunis, the Bahrain wing, scored a breakaway try from 70 metres out after the Exiles had been enjoying their best spell of pressure in the game.

The home side battled back and held an 18-14 lead with 10 minutes to go, thanks to tries from Carel Thomas and Schalk du Preez, plus eight points from the boot of Handre Snetler.

Porteous made them pay for late infringements, though, as the travelling side closed out victory.

The win puts Bahrain four points clear of second placed Dubai Tigers, who travel to Zayed Sports City to face Abu Dhabi Harlequins on Saturday evening.

On the neighbouring field, Jebel Ali Dragons picked up their first win of the season as they consigned Dubai Hurricanes to a 40-15 defeat.