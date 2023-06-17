Teams withdraw from Tour de Suisse after death of rider Gino Mader

Teams withdrew from the Tour de Suisse following the tragic death of Swiss rider Gino Mader, who passed away on Thursday after crashing into a ravine.

Bahrain Victorious, for whom Mader rode, announced on Saturday that have withdrawn from the remainder of the race.

The team made the announcement after Mader's death during the final descent on stage five of the eight-day race.

"Following the tragic loss of Gino Mader, Team Bahrain Victorious has taken the decision to withdraw from Tour de Suisse," the team said in a statement on Twitter.

The 26-year-old crashed on the road towards La Punt and fell into a ravine where he was found unresponsive by the race doctor and resuscitated before being air-lifted to hospital.

🙏🏻 Gino, thank you for the light, the joy, and the laughs you brought us all, we will miss you as a rider and as a person.



❤️ Today and every day, we ride for you, Gino.



The team took part in stage six on Friday, which was held in honour of Mader as riders completed the shortened route together as a mark of respect.

Later, Tudor Pro Cycling and Intermarche teams also withdrew from the race.

Their withdrawals came despite organisers saying they had decided to proceed with the remainder of the race after consulting both the teams and the rider's family.

Organisers however decided against cancelling the tour altogether.

"After an emotional day and a very touching ride in memory of Gino Maeder, it was decided in consultation with the family of Gino Maeder that the Tour of Switzerland will continue," race director Olivier Senn said Friday.