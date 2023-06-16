'Shining light' Gino Mader dies after falling down ravine at Tour de Suisse

Swiss rider Gino Maeder has died from the injuries he sustained when he plunged into a ravine during the Tour de Suisse on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Team Bahrain Victorious rider was involved in a high-speed crash with American Magnus Sheffield on the descent of the Albula Pass and fell into a ravine during Stage 6.

Mader had been found “motionless in the water” according to a race statement, before being resuscitated by race doctors at the scene and airlifted to hospital in Chur.

However, Mader lost his fight for life on Friday morning.

I can’t believe what I’m reading. Such a sad sad day. Thoughts with everyone who knew and loved Gino. https://t.co/kjh2jC1xP6 — Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) June 16, 2023

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we have to announce the passing of Gino Mader,” a team statement said. “On Friday 16th June, following a very serious crash during stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse, Gino lost his battle to recover from the severe injuries he sustained.

“Our entire team is devastated by this tragic accident, and our thoughts and prayers are with Gino's family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

“Following the high-speed incident which occurred on the final descent of Thursday's stage, the 26-year-old was resuscitated at the scene by medical staff who also performed CPR, before being airlifted to hospital.

“Despite the best efforts of the phenomenal staff at Chur hospital, Gino couldn't make it through this, his final and biggest challenge, and at 11:30am we said goodbye to one of the shining lights of our team.”

From left, Stefan Bissegger, Silvan Dillier and Stefan Kueng in tears after the death of colleague Gino Maeder. AP

Sheffield also fell on the same descent from Albula, during the most difficult stage of the race with multiple climbs. The Ineos-Grenadiers rider was hospitalised with “bruises and concussion,” organisers said.

On Thursday, world champion Remco Evenepoel criticised the decision to compete on such a dangerous road.

“While a summit finish would have been perfectly possible, it wasn't a good decision to let us finish down this dangerous descent,” the Belgian wrote on Twitter.

“As riders, we should also think about the risks we take going down a mountain.”

Mader, who won a stage of the Giro d’Italia in 2021 and came second overall at the Tour de Romandie last year, was a hugely popular rider in the peloton and news of his death led to an outpouring of tributes.

Geraint Thomas wrote on Twitter: “I can’t believe what I’m reading. Such a sad sad day. Thoughts with everyone who knew and loved Gino.”

Today’s stage at @tds will be just a neutralized group ride at the end of the course in memory of @maedergino🇨🇭

Keep strong @BHRVictorious



A etapa de hoje do Tour da Suíça 🇨🇭 será neutralizada por Gino 🙏

#RIPGino #GinoMader #TourdeSuisse #ciclismoNoDSports #ciclismo #cycling pic.twitter.com/FKD3KVD3Zi — Sidney White 🇧🇷|🇨🇦 (@sidywhite_) June 16, 2023

Former world champion Alejandro Valverde wrote: “There are no words. Terrible news. My support and love to his colleagues in @BHRVictorious as well as family and friends.”

Bahrain-Victorious managing director Milan Erzen said the team wanted to race on in Mader’s honour.

“We are devastated by the loss of our exceptional cyclist, Gino Mader,” he said. “His talent, dedication, and enthusiasm were an inspiration to us all. Not only was he an extremely talented cyclist, but a great person off the bike.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.

“Bahrain Victorious will race in his honour, keeping his memory on every road we race. We are determined to show the spirit and passion Gino displayed, and he will always remain an integral part of our team.”