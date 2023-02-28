Novak Djokovic celebrates latest record by advancing to second round in Dubai

For all the cake, candles, and social media tributes, Novak Djokovic marked his latest record in the way he most would have wanted: with a win.

Djokovic this week became the longest-serving world No 1 in tennis history, his total 378 weeks atop the rankings surpassing the previous mark held by German legend Stefi Graff.

Getting back to the business of what got him there in the first place, the Serb began his bid for a sixth Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title on Tuesday with a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 against Czech qualifier Tomas Machac.

As the score suggests, it was far from straightforward for the top seed, whose level dropped significantly at the start of the second set having wrapped up the first fairly comfortably. Djokovic even faced break points to fall 4-0 behind, but later had a chance to get back on serve when Machac served for the set, only for the world No 130 to hold firm to force the decider.

It then looked as though Djokovic would ease to victory after moving into a 4-1 lead in the final set, but once again his level dipped and the errors flew off the racquet, allowing Machac to drag himself level at 4-4.

The rest of the set went with serve until Djokovic dug in to take the victory in the tiebreak. He will face Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor in the second round.

It wasn't the prettiest but nevertheless, it was Djokovic's 13th straight win to start the season, a run which has earned the 35-year-old a title in Adelaide and a record-extending 10th Australian Open trophy to pull level with Rafael Nadal on a record 22 Grand Slams.

Daniil Medvedev stretched his unbeaten run to 10 matches with victory over Matteo Arnaldi. Reuters

Daniil Medvedev is another player in the Dubai field on an impressive unbeaten run, and the Russian third seed made easy passage into the second round by beating Italy's Matteo Arnaldi 6-4, 6-2 for his 10th straight victory.

Medvedev, a former world No 1 and the US Open champion in 2021, arrived in Dubai on a nine-match winning streak having won titles in Rotterdam and Doha in his previous two tournaments.

"It feels great because confidence is very important in tennis," said 27-year-old Medvedev, who will face Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in the second round. "I'm just really happy to be on a streak right now. Streaks always finish. I will try to extend mine as long as I can. Hopefully can do some good things here in Dubai."

Felix Auger-Aliassime neeeded three sets to beat Maxime Cressy. AP

Felix Auger-Aliassime also made his way into the second round - and a clash with Italy's Lorenzo Sonego - but the Canadian fourth seed was made to work for his 7-6, 3-6, 6-3 win over Maxime Cressy, while exacting revenge for his four-set defeat to the American at Wimbledon last year.

"I would rather win more straightforward in two sets and shorter," Auger-Aliassime, 22, said. "Sometimes it's OK to test yourself and to be tested by your opponent in the early rounds. He beat me last time in a first round in a Grand Slam. I knew it would be tricky. I knew I had to stay calm and composed and wait for my chances."

The big shock of the day occurred in one of the earlier matches as Australian Open semi-finalist Karen Khachanov, seeded sixth, was defeated by world No 33 Dutchman Botic Van De Zandschulp.

Croatian eighth seed Borna Coric advanced to the second round after Britain's Dan Evans retired injured with their match level at 2-2. Australia's Christopher O'Connell will face German seventh seed next after beating Eemil Ruusuvuori 7-5, 6-4.