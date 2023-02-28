Djokovic 'extremely proud' to break Graf's world No 1 record ahead of Dubai title bid

Novak Djokovic said he was "extremely proud" to break Steffi Graf's record of most weeks at the top of the world rankings.

The Serb competes at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships at the top of the men's rankings for a record 378th week, surpassing German great Graf's record at the WTA summit.

He already held the men’s mark, eclipsing Roger Federer’s old ATP standard of 310 weeks in March 2021.

"I'm flattered, obviously. Extremely, extremely proud and happy for this achievement," Djokovic said in a video posted on social media, in which he referred to Graf as "one of the greatest, most legendary, tennis players."

After Djokovic and Graf on the all-time No 1 weeks list are Martina Navratilova, with 332, and Serena Williams, with 319, followed by Federer. The rankings began in the 1970s.

Djokovic has finished seven years atop the ATP, another men’s record.

378 🙌🙏💪🐺🎾🏔🦅❤️🇷🇸 Blessed and Grateful 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AK5UIfvv7g — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) February 27, 2023

The 35-year-old returned to No 1 in January by winning a record-extending 10th Australian Open title – his 22nd Grand Slam triumph, a record he shares with longtime rival Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic is 12-0 so far in 2023, heading into this week’s tournament in Dubai. He will bid to win the Duty Free for a sixth time, having last won in 2020, when he takes on Tomas Machac in the round of 32 on Tuesday.

He managed to get back to the top of the rankings despite not being able to enter a handful of big tournaments in 2022, including the Australian Open and US Open, because is not vaccinated against Covid-19.

Carlos Alcaraz, the 19-year-old from Spain who won last year’s US Open, remained at second in the ATP rankings released Monday, followed by Australian Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas and two-time major finalist Casper Ruud. Taylor Fritz rose two places to a career-best N. 5, making him the first American man in the ATP’s top five since Andy Roddick in 2009.

Nadal, who hasn’t competed since injuring his left hip flexor during a loss at the Australian Open, slid two spots to No 8.