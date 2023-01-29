Djokovic beats Tsitsipas in Australian Open final for record-equalling 22nd major title

Novak Djokovic has drawn level with Rafael Nadal on 22 Grand Slam titles and returned to world No 1 after winning the Australian Open for a record-extending 10th time on Sunday.

The Serbian fourth seed defeated Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6, 7-6 inside Rod Laver Arena to extend his dominant run in Melbourne. Djokovic has now won his past 27 matches at the Australian Open - one of countless records the 34-year-old has claimed throughout his astonishing career.

Victory also completes a dramatic return to Djokovic's most prolific major tournament, having been infamously deported from Australia at the start of last year because of a row over his unvaccinated status against Covid-19.

Djokovic, who struggled with a hamstring injury at the start of the Australian Open, got progressively better as the rounds went by, and utterly dominated fifth seed Andrey Rublev in the semi-finals to the point where it almost became uncomfortable to watch.

It looked like the final would trend in a similar direction when Djokovic broke Tsitsipas for a 3-1 lead before comfortably claiming the first set. But from there on, the Greek went toe to toe with his fearsome opponent and only a pair of tiebreaks separated these two elite players.

As Djokovic celebrates a record-equalling major trophy, Tsitsipas is left to recover from another heartbreaking final defeat having lost to the Serb at the 2021 French Open, despite holding a two-set lead.

