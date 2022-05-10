Premier League predictions: Spurs edge Arsenal in derby, Manchester City win again

North London derby sees crucial clash in battle for top-four place while champions aim to move step closer to retaining title

Gareth Cox
May 10, 2022
Some crucial battles affecting both ends of the Premier League table provide the highlights to a midweek mini round of fixtures.

On Tuesday, second-placed Liverpool head to Aston Villa knowing there can now be no room for error – after their home draw with Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend – if the Reds are to claw back Manchester City's three-point lead at the top.

Wednesday's fixtures begin with third-bottom Leeds United taking on third-top Chelsea at Elland Road, Leicester City then host relegated Norwich City, Watford – who will also be playing second-tier football next season – entertain 16th-placed Everton, while Wolves aim to throw a spanner in the works of Manchester City's title charge at Molineux.

The sole game on Thursday is a big one – the North London derby between Spurs and Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium that pits fifth place against fourth.

Updated: May 10, 2022, 4:08 AM
