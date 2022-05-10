Premier League predictions: Spurs edge Arsenal in derby, Manchester City win again

Some crucial battles affecting both ends of the Premier League table provide the highlights to a midweek mini round of fixtures.

On Tuesday, second-placed Liverpool head to Aston Villa knowing there can now be no room for error – after their home draw with Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend – if the Reds are to claw back Manchester City's three-point lead at the top.

Wednesday's fixtures begin with third-bottom Leeds United taking on third-top Chelsea at Elland Road, Leicester City then host relegated Norwich City, Watford – who will also be playing second-tier football next season – entertain 16th-placed Everton, while Wolves aim to throw a spanner in the works of Manchester City's title charge at Molineux.

The sole game on Thursday is a big one – the North London derby between Spurs and Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium that pits fifth place against fourth.

