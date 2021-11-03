UAE's Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup hopes hit setback after defeat to Portugal

The UAE's good start to the 10th Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Dubai ended at the second hurdle when Portugal clinched a 5-3 win to keep their own hopes alive at the Kite Beach on Wednesday.

Be Martins put Portugal in front two minutes into the first period and Ruben Brilhante double the lead before the UAE captain Walid Mohammed scrambled the ball over the line to pull one back.

READ MORE UAE defeat Spain for perfect start to Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Dubai

Andre Lourenço thundered in a screamer and Abbas Ali was left unmarked to head home a corner in the second period, as Portugal maintained their one-goal lead.

Leo Martins, nominated in the top three Best Players of 2021, found himself alone on the goalline to slam in a fourth for Portugal but Abbas struck a second to reduce the deficit to one goal.

Then came the decisive strike as a sumptuous volley from Be Martins, assisted by his twin brother Leo, sealed full points for Portugal, for them to level with their hosts on two points each.

Senegal sent Spain crashing out by handing them the second defeat in the group phase.

Spain needed a win after they had lost to the UAE in the opening match, but Diatta, who made such an impact during Senegal’s World Cup campaign, found the net for the Africa champions.

It turned out to be a ding-dong battle between before Boye chose the perfect moment to open his Intercontinental Cup account, volleying home a corner to win the match with the score at a tight 7-6.

The UAE meet Senegal and Portugal play Spain in the final round of the league phase. The top two teams from the two groups will advance to the semi-finals on Friday.

“It is simple equation to qualify for the last four stage, meaning we must win the next game against Senegal,” the UAE captain Walid said.

“The Portugal versus Spain match is the early game and we’ll know where we exactly stand when we face Senegal. That’s only a target and our objective is to go for a win regardless who qualify for the last four stage.”

Thursday’s fixtures:

4pm: Japan v Paraguay (Group B)

5.15pm: Portugal v Spain (Group A)

6.45pm: Senegal v UAE (Group A)

8pm: Russia v Iran (Group B)