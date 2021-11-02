UAE defeat Spain for perfect start to Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Dubai

The UAE made a great start to the 10th Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Dubai campaign, defeating Spain 6-4 on the opening night at the Kite Beach on Tuesday.

Joselito put Spain ahead before home team captain Walid Mohammed scored the equaliser and Waleed Beshr pounded in a second from distance for a 2-1 lead in the first period.

Read more UAE handed challenging draw at Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup

The hosts did well to hold off the Spanish attacks before strikes from Ahmad Malahi and Ahmed Salem saw them pull ahead 4-1 heading into the last 12 minutes.

Spain pushed hard to get back into the match with their new recruit Joselito finding the back of the net twice to complete a hat-trick on his Intercontinental Cup debut.

The UAE took their tally to six courtesy Abbas Ali and Beshr while Eduard Suarez pulled one back for Spain in the third period.

In another match, Russia, the 2021 Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup champions, beat Japan 7-6 in extra time.

Earlier, Senegal proved their win over Portugal in the group stage of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia this summer wasn’t a flash in the pan.

The Lions demonstrated their superiority over the European champions again with a 7-4 result in the opening game of the night.

Portugal drew first blood through Pintado from a vicious strike into the top corner.

Raoul, who shone brightly at the World Cup to earn the 'Bronze Ball', equalised in style minutes later. A rocket from Leo Martins and an unfortunate Andrade own goal had the sides even at the first break.

Senegal pulled ahead in the second period with more wonder strikes from Diatta, Sylla and Diagne, but captain Torres and Pinhal netted to have Portugal hot on their heels.

But that was as close they came as Sylla and Roaul were on target to seal the game for the African champions.