Hamas agrees to Gaza truce, and US calls on Israel to honour Lebanon ceasefire

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today's top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
August 19, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The US has called on Israel to honour its ceasefire with Lebanon. New details emerge on Jordan's new conscription programme. Negotiations on the Gaza ceasefire remain up in the air.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

This episode features Jamie Prentis, Beirut correspondent; and Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Jordan correspondent.

Editor’s note: We want to hear from you! Help us improve our podcasts by taking our 2-minute listener survey. Click here.

