Hamas agrees to Gaza truce, and US calls on Israel to honour Lebanon ceasefire

The US has called on Israel to honour its ceasefire with Lebanon. New details emerge on Jordan's new conscription programme. Negotiations on the Gaza ceasefire remain up in the air.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Hamas agrees to Gaza ceasefire terms as mediators eye 'positive announcement'

US envoy calls on Israel to honour ceasefire with Lebanon

Three months, 6,000 men and no phones: Jordan reveals details of new military service

This episode features Jamie Prentis, Beirut correspondent; and Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Jordan correspondent.

