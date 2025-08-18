Ukraine 'ready' for trilateral meeting with Putin, Zelenskyy says during White House visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy returned to the White House on Monday for a high-stakes meeting with US President Donald Trump, with Ukraine's leader indicating openness to a trilateral meeting with Russia.

Mr Trump and Mr Zelenskyy, who was dressed in his customary fatigues as well as a black suit-like jacket that the US leader appeared to compliment, shook hands outside the White House before their meeting.

Asked by a reporter if he had a message for the people of Ukraine, Mr Trump said: "We love them."

The two leaders then moved to the Oval Office, where the meeting started out significantly more amicably than the last time Mr Zelenskyy set foot in the White House, on February 28, in what ended up being a disastrous meeting between the two leaders.

Then, Mr Trump and Vice President JD Vance were openly hostile towards the Ukrainian leader and the meeting devolved into a shouting match – with the loudest voices being those of the two Americans – that ended with Mr Zelenskyy and his team leaving early.

US President Donald Trump, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands at the end of a joint press conference after participating in a US-Russia summit on Ukraine at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15. AFP US President Donald Trump meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska. Reuters Mr Trump and Mr Putin pose on a podium on the tarmac after they arrived at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage. AFP Mr Trump steps off of Air Force One on arrival at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage. AFP Mr Putin arrives at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Reuters US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrive in Anchorage. AP Russian President Vladimir Putin is accompanied by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, following a meeting with US President Donald Trump at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. EPA US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) speak before a joint news conference following their meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. EPA Discussions between President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin concluded after more than two-and-a-half hours at their summit in Alaska, marking their longest in-person meeting and offering a sign that by the US leader's own judgement the talks have gone well. Bloomberg Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives for a joint news conference with US President Donald Trump after talks in Anchorage, Alaska. Bloomberg Russian President Vladimir Putin places flowers at the graves of Soviet soldiers at Fort Richardson National Cemetery in Anchorage, Alaska. Reuters US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he leaves Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. AFP Russian President Vladimir Putin boards a plane upon departure in Anchorage, Alaska. Reuters

The two sides have since made up, with a positive encounter on the sidelines of Pope Francis’s funeral, but Monday’s meeting may well be the most consequential, with the fate of Ukraine's territorial integrity on the line.

"I think we showed that we are strong people, and we supported the idea of the United States of President Trump to stop this war, to make a diplomatic way of finishing this war," Mr Zelenskyy told reporters. "We are ready for a trilateral [meeting with Russia], as the President said."

Mr Trump said that he would be speaking with Mr Putin by phone after meeting Mr Zelenskyy and European leaders. "We may or may not have a trilat," he said.

The President also made clear that he was open to the US playing an important role in security guarantees for Kyiv if it means a lasting resolution to the conflict. "We're going to be discussing it today, but we will give them very good protection, very good security," Mr Trump said.

The meeting comes three days after Mr Trump sat down with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska to discuss the war.

Mr Trump had hoped to walk away with a ceasefire deal but instead returned to Washington empty-handed. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff told CNN that Mr Trump and Mr Putin had agreed that the US would be able to offer "Article 5-like" security guarantees to Ukraine.

“The only way to have a ceasefire is for both sides to agree to stop firing at one another and the Russians just haven't agreed to that,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio told NBC’s Meet The Press on Sunday.

Mr Rubio said for a peace deal to be reached, “each side is going to have to give up on something".

Mr Zelenskyy has stated his opposition to any deal under which Ukraine would lose more territory. Russia, which took control of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014, currently occupies about 20 per cent of Ukraine and despite Kyiv’s best efforts, it has been unable to win it back on the battlefield.

“Here's the bottom line," Mr Rubio said. "We all know what the elements of such a deal. There has to be talk about what the territories are going to look like and what the border lines are going to look like at the end of this conflict.

“There has to be talk about Ukraine's legitimate desire for security in the long term to make sure they don't get invaded again. There has to be talk about how Ukraine is rebuilt and how you rebuild a country that's been attacked as often as it has over the last three and a half years. These are all key elements of any agreement – we understand that.”

The Trump administration briefed the Ukrainians and European allies immediately after the meeting with Mr Putin and are trying to move as quickly as possible with Monday’s in-person meeting.

On Sunday evening, Mr Trump took to Truth Social to once again apply public pressure on the embattled wartime President.

"President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight," Mr Trump wrote. "Remember how it started. No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!"

Still, he expressed optimism over the White House meeting.

"A big day at the White House. We have never had so many European leaders here at one time. A great honour for America! Lets see what the results will be?" he wrote in another post.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 amid fears that Ukraine was seeking to join Nato, as well as the European Union. Moscow has said it aims to protect Russian-speaking people in eastern Ukraine, and to "denazify" the country.

Mr Zelenksyy will be joined at the White House by European leaders who continue to back Ukraine amid waning US support.

The "coalition of the willing" met Mr Trump ahead of the meeting with Mr Putin, emphasising that no peace agreement can be decided without Ukraine and that sanctions and other economic measures should be strengthened if Russia does not agree to a ceasefire.

Herc's Adventures Developer: Big Ape Productions

Publisher: LucasArts

Console: PlayStation 1 & 5, Sega Saturn

Rating: 4/5

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKinetic%207%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202018%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rick%20Parish%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Abu%20Dhabi%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Clean%20cooking%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2410%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Self-funded%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Explainer: Tanween Design Programme Non-profit arts studio Tashkeel launched this annual initiative with the intention of supporting budding designers in the UAE. This year, three talents were chosen from hundreds of applicants to be a part of the sixth creative development programme. These are architect Abdulla Al Mulla, interior designer Lana El Samman and graphic designer Yara Habib. The trio have been guided by experts from the industry over the course of nine months, as they developed their own products that merge their unique styles with traditional elements of Emirati design. This includes laboratory sessions, experimental and collaborative practice, investigation of new business models and evaluation. It is led by British contemporary design project specialist Helen Voce and mentor Kevin Badni, and offers participants access to experts from across the world, including the likes of UK designer Gareth Neal and multidisciplinary designer and entrepreneur, Sheikh Salem Al Qassimi. The final pieces are being revealed in a worldwide limited-edition release on the first day of Downtown Designs at Dubai Design Week 2019. Tashkeel will be at stand E31 at the exhibition. Lisa Ball-Lechgar, deputy director of Tashkeel, said: “The diversity and calibre of the applicants this year … is reflective of the dynamic change that the UAE art and design industry is witnessing, with young creators resolute in making their bold design ideas a reality.”

UAE v Gibraltar What: International friendly When: 7pm kick off Where: Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City Admission: Free Online: The match will be broadcast live on Dubai Exiles’ Facebook page UAE squad: Lucas Waddington (Dubai Exiles), Gio Fourie (Exiles), Craig Nutt (Abu Dhabi Harlequins), Phil Brady (Harlequins), Daniel Perry (Dubai Hurricanes), Esekaia Dranibota (Harlequins), Matt Mills (Exiles), Jaen Botes (Exiles), Kristian Stinson (Exiles), Murray Reason (Abu Dhabi Saracens), Dave Knight (Hurricanes), Ross Samson (Jebel Ali Dragons), DuRandt Gerber (Exiles), Saki Naisau (Dragons), Andrew Powell (Hurricanes), Emosi Vacanau (Harlequins), Niko Volavola (Dragons), Matt Richards (Dragons), Luke Stevenson (Harlequins), Josh Ives (Dubai Sports City Eagles), Sean Stevens (Saracens), Thinus Steyn (Exiles)

Red flags Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.

Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.

Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.

Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.

Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals. Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

Our legal advisor Ahmad El Sayed is Senior Associate at Charles Russell Speechlys, a law firm headquartered in London with offices in the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Hong Kong. Experience: Commercial litigator who has assisted clients with overseas judgments before UAE courts. His specialties are cases related to banking, real estate, shareholder disputes, company liquidations and criminal matters as well as employment related litigation. Education: Sagesse University, Beirut, Lebanon, in 2005.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Akeed Based: Muscat Launch year: 2018 Number of employees: 40 Sector: Online food delivery Funding: Raised $3.2m since inception

Game Changer Director: Shankar Stars: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Anjali, S J Suryah, Jayaram Rating: 2/5

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

THE LOWDOWN Photograph Rating: 4/5 Produced by: Poetic License Motion Pictures; RSVP Movies Director: Ritesh Batra Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra, Farrukh Jaffar, Deepak Chauhan, Vijay Raaz

Results %3Cp%3E%0D%3Cstrong%3EElite%20men%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E1.%20Amare%20Hailemichael%20Samson%20(ERI)%202%3A07%3A10%0D%3Cbr%3E2.%20Leornard%20Barsoton%20(KEN)%202%3A09%3A37%0D%3Cbr%3E3.%20Ilham%20Ozbilan%20(TUR)%202%3A10%3A16%0D%3Cbr%3E4.%20Gideon%20Chepkonga%20(KEN)%202%3A11%3A17%0D%3Cbr%3E5.%20Isaac%20Timoi%20(KEN)%202%3A11%3A34%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EElite%20women%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E1.%20Brigid%20Kosgei%20(KEN)%202%3A19%3A15%0D%3Cbr%3E2.%20Hawi%20Feysa%20Gejia%20(ETH)%202%3A24%3A03%0D%3Cbr%3E3.%20Sintayehu%20Dessi%20(ETH)%202%3A25%3A36%0D%3Cbr%3E4.%20Aurelia%20Kiptui%20(KEN)%202%3A28%3A59%0D%3Cbr%3E5.%20Emily%20Kipchumba%20(KEN)%202%3A29%3A52%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The biog Hometown: Cairo Age: 37 Favourite TV series: The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror Favourite anime series: Death Note, One Piece and Hellsing Favourite book: Designing Brand Identity, Fifth Edition