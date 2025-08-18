Ukraine 'ready' for trilateral meeting with Putin, Zelenskyy says during White House visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy returned to the White House on Monday for a high-stakes meeting with US President Donald Trump, with Ukraine's leader indicating openness to a trilateral meeting with Russia.
Mr Trump and Mr Zelenskyy, who was dressed in his customary fatigues as well as a black suit-like jacket that the US leader appeared to compliment, shook hands outside the White House before their meeting.
Asked by a reporter if he had a message for the people of Ukraine, Mr Trump said: "We love them."
The two leaders then moved to the Oval Office, where the meeting started out significantly more amicably than the last time Mr Zelenskyy set foot in the White House, on February 28, in what ended up being a disastrous meeting between the two leaders.
Then, Mr Trump and Vice President JD Vance were openly hostile towards the Ukrainian leader and the meeting devolved into a shouting match – with the loudest voices being those of the two Americans – that ended with Mr Zelenskyy and his team leaving early.
The two sides have since made up, with a positive encounter on the sidelines of Pope Francis’s funeral, but Monday’s meeting may well be the most consequential, with the fate of Ukraine's territorial integrity on the line.
"I think we showed that we are strong people, and we supported the idea of the United States of President Trump to stop this war, to make a diplomatic way of finishing this war," Mr Zelenskyy told reporters. "We are ready for a trilateral [meeting with Russia], as the President said."
Mr Trump said that he would be speaking with Mr Putin by phone after meeting Mr Zelenskyy and European leaders. "We may or may not have a trilat," he said.
The President also made clear that he was open to the US playing an important role in security guarantees for Kyiv if it means a lasting resolution to the conflict. "We're going to be discussing it today, but we will give them very good protection, very good security," Mr Trump said.
The meeting comes three days after Mr Trump sat down with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska to discuss the war.
Mr Trump had hoped to walk away with a ceasefire deal but instead returned to Washington empty-handed. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff told CNN that Mr Trump and Mr Putin had agreed that the US would be able to offer "Article 5-like" security guarantees to Ukraine.
“The only way to have a ceasefire is for both sides to agree to stop firing at one another and the Russians just haven't agreed to that,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio told NBC’s Meet The Press on Sunday.
Mr Rubio said for a peace deal to be reached, “each side is going to have to give up on something".
Mr Zelenskyy has stated his opposition to any deal under which Ukraine would lose more territory. Russia, which took control of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014, currently occupies about 20 per cent of Ukraine and despite Kyiv’s best efforts, it has been unable to win it back on the battlefield.
“Here's the bottom line," Mr Rubio said. "We all know what the elements of such a deal. There has to be talk about what the territories are going to look like and what the border lines are going to look like at the end of this conflict.
“There has to be talk about Ukraine's legitimate desire for security in the long term to make sure they don't get invaded again. There has to be talk about how Ukraine is rebuilt and how you rebuild a country that's been attacked as often as it has over the last three and a half years. These are all key elements of any agreement – we understand that.”
The Trump administration briefed the Ukrainians and European allies immediately after the meeting with Mr Putin and are trying to move as quickly as possible with Monday’s in-person meeting.
On Sunday evening, Mr Trump took to Truth Social to once again apply public pressure on the embattled wartime President.
"President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight," Mr Trump wrote. "Remember how it started. No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!"
Still, he expressed optimism over the White House meeting.
"A big day at the White House. We have never had so many European leaders here at one time. A great honour for America! Lets see what the results will be?" he wrote in another post.
Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 amid fears that Ukraine was seeking to join Nato, as well as the European Union. Moscow has said it aims to protect Russian-speaking people in eastern Ukraine, and to "denazify" the country.
Mr Zelenksyy will be joined at the White House by European leaders who continue to back Ukraine amid waning US support.
The "coalition of the willing" met Mr Trump ahead of the meeting with Mr Putin, emphasising that no peace agreement can be decided without Ukraine and that sanctions and other economic measures should be strengthened if Russia does not agree to a ceasefire.
