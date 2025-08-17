'To serve and defend': Jordan to reactivate national military service

Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah of Jordan announced on Sunday the reactivation of the country's national military service.
During a meeting with young people from Irbid governorate, the Crown Prince said Jordanians must be prepared to serve and defend their country. He said citizens who previously participated in national military service understood the importance of the experience.
Prince Hussein emphasised the role of the programme in strengthening national identity and young people’s connection to their homeland.
The announcement came as Jordan seeks to project a posture of tough policies against Israel, in response to the war in Gaza. Jordan has halted co-operation with Israel on development and infrastructure projects, but still imports large volumes of water and gas from the country.
Prince Hussein said he directed the government to work with its partners to develop the national military service programme.
Jordan ended conscription in 1991, under which men between the ages of 18 and 40 had to serve in the army for two years. Jordan depends on the US for aid and has a defence pact with Washington under which thousands of American troops are in the country.
