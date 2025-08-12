US envoy discusses Syria’s post-war future with Syrian and Jordanian foreign ministers

US special envoy Thomas Barrack has met the foreign ministers of Jordan and Syria, to discuss ways to support the process of rebuilding Syria after years of civil war.

Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Syria's Foreign Minister Assad Al Shaibani attended the meeting in Amman on Tuesday, news agency Petra reported.

The leaders spoke about various issues, particularly supporting Syria’s postwar reconstruction and “ensuring its security, stability, and sovereignty”, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said.

Promoting the rights of all Syrians and consolidating the ceasefire in the Sweida province were other matters to be discussed, it added.

Earlier Mr Safadi met Mr Al Shaibani and Mr Barrack separately, at the Jordanian Foreign Ministry’s headquarters.

Talks between the US, Syria and Jordan are mostly focused on enabling reconstruction efforts and securing foreign investment, but will also tackle other pressing issues, such as protecting minorities from attacks like the recent violence against the Druze community in Sweida.

The meeting comes as Damascus seeks international investment to revive its economy, which has been devastated by nearly 14 years of conflict. The UN has estimated that Syria's postwar reconstruction will cost more than $400 billion.

Amman has increasingly engaged with Damascus as part of regional efforts to stabilise the situation and encourage more investment, but the Syrian government is facing mounting pressure to address increasing security issues.

Last month, Jordan held a meeting with its Syrian counterparts “to address the consolidation of the ceasefire in the Sweida governorate in southern Syria” a statement from the ministry said.

Last week, Damascus signed 12 major agreements valued at $14 billion, including a $4 billion deal with Qatar’s UCC Holding to build a new airport and a $2 billion agreement with the UAE’s National Investment Corporation to construct a subway in Damascus.

