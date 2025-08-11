Jordan hosting Syrian-US meeting on postwar reconstruction

Jordan will host a meeting featuring top US, Syrian and Jordanian officials on Tuesday, exploring ways to support Syria’s post-war reconstruction, said the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting comes as Damascus seeks international investment to revive its economy, which has been devastated by nearly 14 years of conflict.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani and US special envoy to Syria Thomas Barrack are expected to attend the talks, which will focus on facilitating reconstruction efforts and securing foreign investment for rebuilding Syria’s infrastructure and economy.

The meeting will “discuss the situation in Syria and ways to support the process of rebuilding Syria on foundations that ensure its security, stability, and sovereignty, meet the aspirations of its brotherly people, and preserve the rights of all Syrians,” the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said.

It also follows a meeting hosted by Amman last month “to address the consolidation of the ceasefire in the Sweida governorate in southern Syria”, it added.

Mr Barrack said on X that the commitment to Syria's reconstruction efforts “underscores our collective determination to move towards a future in which Syria and all of its people can live in peace, security, and prosperity”.

The meeting is seen as part of a broader diplomatic push to support Syria’s reconstruction efforts. Amman has increasingly engaged with Damascus as part of regional efforts to stabilise the situation and encourage international investment.

The announcement follows a significant development in Syria’s efforts to attract international funding.

Last week, Damascus signed 12 major agreements valued at $14 billion, including a $4 billion deal with Qatar’s UCC Holding to build a new airport and a $2 billion agreement with the UAE’s National Investment Corporation to construct a subway in Damascus.

These projects are seen as crucial for Syria's economic recovery and are expected to bring transformative changes to the country’s infrastructure.

Talal Al Hilali, head of the Syrian Investment Authority, said the projects “will extend across Syria and represent a qualitative shift in infrastructure and economic life”.

Mr Al Sharaa and Mr Barrack were present at the signing ceremony, reported the official Syrian news agency Sana.

Foreign investment in Syria was enabled by US President Donald Trump's decision to lift sanctions imposed during Mr Al Assad's rule. The EU followed soon afterwards.

Syria’s economy remains severely damaged after years of conflict. Former president Bashar Al Assad was ousted in December.

The country is still grappling with the effects of sectarian violence, most recently in the southern province of Sweida, where nearly 1,500 people were killed in after fighting broke out between tribesmen and Druze militias.

The UN has estimated that Syria's postwar reconstruction will cost more than $400 billion.

Several agreements have already been announced. Last month, Saudi Arabia signed major investment and partnership deals with Syria, valued at $6.4 billion.

