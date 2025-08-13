Israel's military is planning to expand its operations in Gaza and retake control of the strip. AFP
News

MENA

Arab world condemns Benjamin Netanyahu's 'Greater Israel' vision

Anger at Israeli leader, who says he feels 'attached' to expanded borders

The National

August 13, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Arab countries have condemned remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in which he expressed support for the idea of a "Greater Israel".

Mr Netanyahu was asked in an Israeli TV interview whether he felt attached to the idea. He said he did, "very much", and that he felt a sense of “historic and spiritual mission" about Israel.

A "Greater Israel" would almost certainly include areas earmarked for a future Palestinian state, and possibly parts of other countries such as Jordan and Egypt. The Arab League said it strongly condemned Mr Netanyahu's comments.

"These statements are considered a violation of the sovereignty of Arab states and an attempt to undermine security and stability in the region," it said. It called them "a serious threat to collective Arab national security and a blatant challenge to international law and the principles of international legitimacy."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been roundly criticised in the Arab world. EPA
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been roundly criticised in the Arab world. EPA

Qatar said the Israeli leader's comments amounted to "blatant aggression" against the sovereignty of states, international treaties and the UN charter. Jordan called them "a dangerous, provocative escalation".

"These statements and practices reflect the dire situation of the Israeli government, and coincide with its international isolation amid its ongoing aggression against the occupied Gaza Strip and the West Bank," said the Jordanian Foreign Ministry spokesman Sufian Qudah.

He said "these allegations and delusions, promoted by extremists within the Israeli government, encourage the continuation of cycles of violence and conflict, and require a clear international stance condemning them".

Israel has built settlements in the occupied West Bank, which is illegal under the laws of war, and plans to reoccupy Gaza in a new offensive. Some Israeli politicians, as well as US President Donald Trump, have openly mused about forcing Palestinians out of Gaza to other countries.

Mr Netanyahu raised new concerns in the TV interview by saying Israel would "allow" Gazans to leave the strip. AP reported that Israel had approached African countries about hosting evicted Palestinians.

One of the countries mentioned, South Sudan, denied it was engaged in any such talks. "These claims are baseless and do not reflect the official position or policy" of the government, it said.

Updated: August 13, 2025, 6:40 PM
