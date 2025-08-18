US envoys Tom Barrack and Morgan Ortagus in Beirut amid ongoing Hezbollah disarmament push

US envoys Tom Barrack and Morgan Ortagus met on Monday with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda, less than two weeks after the Lebanese government approved the objectives of an American proposal to disarm Iran-backed Hezbollah in a historic but controversial move.

Ms Ortagus and Mr Barrack, who is also the US ambassador to Turkey and special envoy to Syria, arrived in Beirut on Sunday night, according to Lebanese media. At the start of President Donald Trump's administration, Ms Ortagus initially led US efforts on Lebanon.

“Ambassador Barrack’s focus is on fulfilling the President’s goals. President Trump is committed to achieving peace and Lebanon’s stability is key to regional security and prosperity,” a US State Department official said late on Sunday.

The US officials will hold talks with Lebanese leaders amid fears that Israel will continue to escalate its daily attacks on Lebanon if there is a lack of progress in the push to disarm Hezbollah.

The US proposal was approved at the end of a heated cabinet session less than two weeks ago, with Shiite ministers storming out before it ended. The landmark disarmament move was also heavily criticised by Hezbollah, its supporters and Iran.

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem has warned that there will be “no life” for Lebanon if authorities confront the group. He accused the government of effectively handing the country over to Israel by pushing for disarmament and giving in to US demands.

Mr Qassem said Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, its Shiite ally, decided to delay street protests against the US-backed disarmament plan because they believe there is room for dialogue with the Lebanese government. But he warned that demonstrations could reach the US embassy in Lebanon.

But critics of Hezbollah said a vital disarmament timetable had been decided, giving the army until August 31 to present a plan to bring all weapons under state control by the end of the year.

The visit by the US envoys comes days after Ali Larijani, head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, travelled to Lebanon for meetings with the country's leaders.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam expressed their deep dissatisfaction to Mr Larijani over criticism from Tehran about plans to disarm Hezbollah, in a powerful rebuke of the group's main backer. Both leaders stated that they reject Iranian interference in Lebanese affairs.

Mr Aoun spoke to Saudi channels at the weekend, reiterating the stance taken towards Mr Larijani and Tehran.

Saudi Arabia was previously a major financial supporter of Lebanon but stepped back amid the growing influence of Hezbollah and Iran in the country. Saudi Arabia has is becoming more involved again. Major international donors have said aid and other support depends on Hezbollah's disarmament and economic reform.

Hezbollah was once the region's most powerful non-state armed group but its power has diminished after it lost is senior leadership and much of its arsenal during the war with Israel last year.

Despite a fragile ceasefire with Israel being in place since November last year, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have continued. Israeli army chief, Lt Gen Eyal Zamir, visited troops in southern Lebanon last week and boasted about breaching the truce about 600 times.

The US proposals would also require Israel to withdraw from Lebanese territory and end its daily bombings of the country.

The more serious side of specialty coffee While the taste of beans and freshness of roast is paramount to the specialty coffee scene, so is sustainability and workers’ rights. The bulk of genuine specialty coffee companies aim to improve on these elements in every stage of production via direct relationships with farmers. For instance, Mokha 1450 on Al Wasl Road strives to work predominantly with women-owned and -operated coffee organisations, including female farmers in the Sabree mountains of Yemen. Because, as the boutique’s owner, Garfield Kerr, points out: “women represent over 90 per cent of the coffee value chain, but are woefully underrepresented in less than 10 per cent of ownership and management throughout the global coffee industry.” One of the UAE’s largest suppliers of green (meaning not-yet-roasted) beans, Raw Coffee, is a founding member of the Partnership of Gender Equity, which aims to empower female coffee farmers and harvesters. Also, globally, many companies have found the perfect way to recycle old coffee grounds: they create the perfect fertile soil in which to grow mushrooms.

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%0D%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4.0-litre%20twin-turbo%20V8%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E666hp%20at%206%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E850Nm%20at%202%2C300-4%2C500rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E8-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EQ1%202023%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Efrom%20Dh1.15%20million%20(estimate)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Red flags Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.

Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.

Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.

Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.

Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals. Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching