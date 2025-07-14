Funeral for Palestinian-American killed in West Bank, and Syria's fires

Funerals were held for two Palestinians, one a US citizen, killed in the West Bank, over the weekend. Syrian authorities have closed a border crossing with Turkey after forest fires spread close to the coastal area north-west of the country. Iran's Foreign Minister says Tehran is "not afraid" of returning to negotiations on its nuclear programme.
On today's episode of Trending Middle East:
Palestinian-American man beaten to death by Israeli settlers, authorities say
Syria shuts land crossing with Turkey after forest fires spread near border
Iran 'not afraid' of nuclear negotiations but needs to be certain of US commitment
This episode features Thomas Helm, Jerusalem correspondent; and Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Jordan correspondent.