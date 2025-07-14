Podcasts

Funeral for Palestinian-American killed in West Bank, and Syria's fires

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

July 14, 2025

Funerals were held for two Palestinians, one a US citizen, killed in the West Bank, over the weekend. Syrian authorities have closed a border crossing with Turkey after forest fires spread close to the coastal area north-west of the country. Iran's Foreign Minister says Tehran is "not afraid" of returning to negotiations on its nuclear programme.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Palestinian-American man beaten to death by Israeli settlers, authorities say

Syria shuts land crossing with Turkey after forest fires spread near border

Iran 'not afraid' of nuclear negotiations but needs to be certain of US commitment

This episode features Thomas Helm, Jerusalem correspondent; and Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Jordan correspondent.

Tearful appearance

Chancellor Rachel Reeves set markets on edge as she appeared visibly distraught in parliament on Wednesday. 

Legislative setbacks for the government have blown a new hole in the budgetary calculations at a time when the deficit is stubbornly large and the economy is struggling to grow. 

She appeared with Keir Starmer on Thursday and the pair embraced, but he had failed to give her his backing as she cried a day earlier.

A spokesman said her upset demeanour was due to a personal matter.

Updated: July 14, 2025, 2:00 AM`
