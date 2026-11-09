Man United player ratings v Aston Villa: Dalot 3, Dorgu 8, Zirkzee 7

Manchester United head into the international break in the Premier League relegation zone, but with some hope and pride restored after scoring twice in stoppage time to rescue a chaotic 4-4 draw at home to Aston ​Villa on Sunday.

Brighton & Hove Albion had earlier risen to second place in the Premier League standings with a 2-0 home victory over Brentford, but it was another ‌Old Trafford rollercoaster that ended as the big talking point of the weekend's action.

Under-pressure manager Michael Carrick, whose standing amongst the United faithful remains high despite a calamitous season so far, earned a boost in midweek as his side hit back from two goals down to beat Roma 3-2 in the Uefa Champions League.

Another rescue act looked beyond his team, though, as Villa, who scored twice inside the opening five minutes through Alysson and Nicolas Jackson before a Bruno Fernandes ​penalty and an equaliser from Youri Tielemans, reasserted their dominance.

United crumbled early in the second half with Diogo Dalot conceding a needless spot kick for a foul on Alysson and ​John McGinn firing home the 48th-minute penalty.

Leon Goretzka then restored Villa's two-goal lead five minutes later with a tap-in after sloppy United defending.

But whatever the ⁠ills that have befallen the 20-time English champions, there is no denying their fighting spirit.

Joshua Zirkzee gave United late hope by slotting home in stoppage time before substitute Patrick Dorgu headed in after ​Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki flapped at a corner – sparking delirium amongst the home fans.

The unlikely draw left United in 18th place with a mere eight points from 10 games, above Sunderland only on goal ​difference after the Black Cats claimed a first league win since August by beating Chelsea 1-0 at the Stadium of Light.

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What they said

United boss Michael Carrick: "I thought we were the better team. We played some very good football and got back into the game. Two goals again put us on the back foot. In the end, we could have even won it," added the United boss, who went through every imaginable emotion on the touchline. We never gave up and never stopped believing."

United player ratings

Senne Lammens - 4/10: Conceded two goals inside the first four minutes after a comedy of errors. The first goal went through him; the second was a spilt shot. His best save was from his own player Leny Yoro. No clean sheets in the Premier League this season.

Diogo Dalot - 3/10: Ball went through his legs as Villa took the lead within seconds. Turned his back and didn’t put his body on the line. A messy goal to concede. Then, as if things couldn’t get worse, he tripped Alysson and conceded a penalty.

Harry Maguire - 5/10: Super tackle on McGinn in the 17th minute, but a poor pass was intercepted in the 31st minute. Went off at half-time with a back spasm. He was doing badly for most of that first half.

Leny Yoro - 6/10: Decent amid the madness of the first half, then he headed against his own bar – it was going in before Lammens tipped it that way. Why didn’t he head it away? Some sloppy passes.

Noussair Mazraoui - 5/10: Top block on Manzambi on 59 minutes, but otherwise mediocre.

Youri Tielemans - 6/10: Rolled a ball into Amad in the 42nd minute, then, two minutes later, scored his first United goal to equalise and make it 2-2. Made key passes.

Kobbie Mainoo - 6/10: Had a shot on target deflected over in the 26th minute. Hit a long-range effort before that, too. United’s midfield had so many holes in it, though.

Matheus Cunha - 7/10: Won a penalty in the 12th minute after a long run down the left. Curled a shot on 23 minutes that needed a flying save from Suzuki.

Bruno Fernandes - 6/10: Took six shots, more than twice as many as the rest. Scored a penalty on 15 minutes, his 39th from 45 attempts for United. Left-foot strike deflected just wide. Kept at it.

Amad Diallo - 6/10: Worked hard defensively in the first half. Several shots deflected wide. Has not scored for 11 months.

Bryan Mbeumo - 6/10: Worked hard without having any significant effect. Shot wide in the 67th minute, but by that time Villa were comfortable in a low block. United had their chances – but you can’t concede four at home inside 50 minutes and expect anything.

Substitutes

Ayden Heaven (on for Maguire 45') - 5/10: Booked 10 minutes after coming on for a heavy challenge after sticking a left leg out on Manzambi. Showed strength in winning a ball and charging forward on 64, but still unconvincing in this team.

Patrick Dorgu (on for Dalot on 66') - 8/10: Brilliant drive forward to pick out Zirkzee to set up the third United goal. Then he scored a dramatic equaliser in the 95th minute.

Shea Lacey (on for Amad on 66') - 6/10: It’s a lot to ask a 19-year-old to change a game, but he looks confident and promising.

Mason Mount (on for Tielemans on 66') - 5/10: Hit the crossbar in the 88th minute after making a run from deep. Poor touch to knock the ball back as United pushed for another equaliser, then he skied a shot in the 94th minute.

Joshua Zirkzee (on for Mbeumo on 83') - 7/10: Scored United's third goal in the 92nd minute, side-footing a cross into the left-hand corner. Good finish. Made an impact.