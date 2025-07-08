Podcasts

Trending Middle East

US and Lebanon plot Hezbollah disarmament and Houthis rattle Red Sea crews

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

July 08, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

US special envoy Thomas Barrack said he was satisfied with Lebanon’s response to a US call for Hezbollah to disarm. Yemen's Houthi rebels said they retaliated after an Israeli strike. Brics leaders condemned US and Israeli attacks on Iran.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

US envoy 'unbelievably satisfied' with Lebanese response to proposal on Hezbollah disarmament

Key points from Lebanon’s seven-page response to US demand to disarm Hezbollah
ExclusiveKey points from Lebanon’s seven-page response to US demand to disarm Hezbollah
Read More

Israel strikes Yemen ports after ship attack by Houthis in Red Sea

Brics leaders condemn attacks on Iran and tell Israel to leave Gaza

This episode features Nada Homsi, Lebanon Correspondent; and Thomas Helm, Jerusalem Correspondent.

Updated: July 08, 2025, 3:25 AM`
Podcast

