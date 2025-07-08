US and Lebanon plot Hezbollah disarmament and Houthis rattle Red Sea crews

US special envoy Thomas Barrack said he was satisfied with Lebanon’s response to a US call for Hezbollah to disarm. Yemen's Houthi rebels said they retaliated after an Israeli strike. Brics leaders condemned US and Israeli attacks on Iran.
On today's episode of Trending Middle East:
US envoy 'unbelievably satisfied' with Lebanese response to proposal on Hezbollah disarmament
Israel strikes Yemen ports after ship attack by Houthis in Red Sea
Brics leaders condemn attacks on Iran and tell Israel to leave Gaza
This episode features Nada Homsi, Lebanon Correspondent; and Thomas Helm, Jerusalem Correspondent.
