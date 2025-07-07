US envoy Thomas Barrack in Beirut to press for Hezbollah disarmament

US Special Envoy Thomas Barrack was in Beirut on Monday to discuss a US proposal calling for the full disarmament of Hezbollah across Lebanon.

The move comes as the US steps up pressure on the group and as daily Israeli strikes on Lebanon continue, despite a ceasefire in November that it was hoped would bring 14 months of war with Israel to an end.

Mr Barrack met Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and was scheduled to meet Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Foreign Minister Joe Rajji. His visit is aimed at finalising a diplomatic road map that ties Hezbollah’s nationwide disarmament to funding for reconstruction of Lebanon and an end to Israeli military operations in the country.

Hezbollah, a powerful political party and paramilitary force, suffered devastating losses in its war with Israel that ended in November. The ceasefire called for Hezbollah to begin disarming south of the Litani River, in exchange for an Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory. While Hezbollah has co-operated with Lebanese authorities, Israeli strikes on Lebanese soil – which Israel says target Hezbollah infrastructure – have continued. Israel also maintains a military occupation of five points along the border with Lebanon.

A source told The National last week that Hezbollah’s leadership remains divided over the US proposal. The group is reportedly considering giving up some of its missile and drone capabilities as part of a compromise, though an official response is expected to be delivered during Mr Barrack’s visit.

Observers have raised concerns about US pressure tactics, stressing that Hezbollah’s weapons remain a highly sensitive issue in a deeply fractured country, where the militant group continues to enjoy broad popular support.

Finding Hezbollah's tunnels in the mountains of south Lebanon

Lebanon’s political leadership has expressed broad agreement that the state should hold exclusive military authority. However, senior figures have urged the US to adopt a softer approach, citing the difficulty of making a case for Hezbollah’s full disarmament amid the Israeli attacks.

In a televised speech, Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem said his group will “continue the resistance” and “will not be part of legitimising occupation in Lebanon”.

Hezbollah would “not accept capitulation and the aggression must be asked to stop”, he said.

“We are ready for both options – for peace and rebuilding the country – and also for confrontation and defence. We are people who cannot be defeated, and we will not give up our dignity and rights.”

On Sunday night ahead of Mr Barrack’s visit, the Israeli army launched a series of air strikes across southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley, targeting areas north of the Litani.

