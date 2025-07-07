Key points from Lebanon’s seven-page response to US demand to disarm Hezbollah

Lebanon, under mounting pressure to disarm Hezbollah, has delivered an “unbelievably satisfying” response to a US request to initiate the process, as described by Special Envoy Thomas Barrack on Monday.

The US plan links Hezbollah’s full disarmament across Lebanon to reconstruction funding and a halt to Israeli military operations in the country.

The National, through Lebanese officials, has been informed of the document's contents.

“The document had been in the works for days on the Lebanese side, with input from advisers to the Prime Minister, the President and the Speaker of Parliament. Work on it continued until just hours before the arrival of the US envoy,” said one of the officials.

“The final additions and amendments to the paper requested by Thomas Barrack were made late on Sunday night, with Hezbollah participating through MP Mohammad Raad, head of the party’s parliamentary bloc, and Hussein Khalil, the group’s security adviser."

The seven-page document centres on demands for a full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory, including the contested Shebaa Farms.

It also reaffirms the state’s commitment to controlling all arms nationwide and pledges to dismantle Hezbollah’s weapons in south Lebanon. However, it stops short of explicitly committing to disarming Hezbollah across the entire country.

Here are the key elements from the document:

The United States is called upon to play an active role in pressuring Israel to stop its repeated aggressions against Lebanon and to ensure respect for the understandings on the cessation of hostilities.

Activation of the “Mechanism Committee” to implement the ceasefire.

Reaffirmation of the implementation of the Taif Agreement and Resolution 1701.

Lebanon’s commitment to the understanding on the cessation of hostilities resulting from Resolution 1701.

Dismantling Hezbollah’s facilities south of the Litani River, in the context of strengthening the authority of the state, extending its sovereignty and establishing an area free of any armed presence outside the framework of the state.

A demand for Israeli withdrawal from the five points and disputed areas, foremost among them the Shebaa Farms and Kfar Shouba Hills.

A demand for the return of Lebanese prisoners and detainees held by Israel.

Renewal of Unifil’s mandate and support for the Lebanese Army, enabling it to carry out its duties in co-ordination with the Lebanese Army.

Lebanon calls on the international community to provide logistical and financial support to the Lebanese Army to allow it to expand its deployment south of the Litani.

Arab countries are to sponsor the course of Lebanese-Syrian relations in a way that ensures the safe return of Syrian refugees, with an emphasis on controlling the Lebanese-Syrian border.

Commitment to the presidential oath and ministerial statement, especially in protecting sovereignty, implementing reforms and upholding the state's authority and institutions.

Continuing financial and economic reforms.

The importance of reconstruction and facilitating Lebanon’s commitments.

Putting the weapons of Palestinian factions on the table for a solution consistent with the Taif Agreement and Resolution 1701, with the aim of dismantling and withdrawing Palestinian weapons inside and outside the camps.

