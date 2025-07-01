‘Terrorist cell’ uncovered in Beirut was plotting attacks on major religious gathering

Members of a "terrorist cell" arrested in Beirut were plotting attacks on the Shiite community during Ashura religious events this weekend, security sources told The National.

Lebanon's General Security Directorate said on Monday it had arrested a terrorist cell in Beirut that sought to carry out attacks in sensitive areas in the Lebanese capital.

It said the cell was linked to extremist organisations and planned to launch synchronised attacks. The members had been monitored for several weeks.

“They were planning to attack large gatherings of Shiites during Ashoura this weekend,” one of the security sources said.

“This is terrifying. Lebanon is highly exposed in terms of security and entering a dangerous phase,” the security official added.

For Shiite Muslims, Ashura marks the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein bin Ali, the Prophet Mohammed's grandson, in 680AD, along with his family members and loyalists.

Lebanon, a multi-faith country, has previously experienced attacks during religious events by extremist groups and armed militias.

On Monday, before the arrests, a security official in Beirut told The National that Lebanon feared possible attacks by extremist groups following the deadly church bombing in neighbouring Syria.

The Lebanese army announced last week the arrest of the suspected leader of ISIS in Lebanon, accusing him of planning attacks.

The man, identified as RF and also known by the alias Qasoura, was captured after a series of surveillance and intelligence efforts by the military’s Intelligence Directorate.

Threat far from over

Weapons, ammunition and drone-making equipment were seized during the raid, the army said.

“He was educated, a school teacher of chemistry with experience in telecommunications and surveillance,” a security source told The National on Sunday.

The army described him as a "prominent leader of the terrorist organisation Daesh" and said he had assumed control of the group’s Lebanon branch following the arrests of several senior figures in December, including his predecessor, known as Abu Saeed Al Shami.

Authorities fear that dormant ISIS and other extremist cells in Lebanon could now be activated in retaliation or as part of a wider plan to destabilise the country.

The concerns come amid renewed instability in neighbouring Syria, where a suicide bomber killed at least 25 people at a Damascus church earlier this month. Syrian authorities blamed ISIS for the attack.

Although largely driven underground after a major military defeat in 2017, ISIS and other extremist groups have fought bloody battles with the Lebanese army in the past and carried out bombings against Hezbollah and its supporters.

Now, with Syria’s political landscape shifting after the collapse of President Bashar Al Assad’s regime last year, Lebanese officials warn that the threat is far from over.

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre, V6 twin-turbo Transmission: seven-speed PDK dual clutch automatic Power: 375bhp Torque: 520Nm Price: Dh332,800 On sale: now

Full list of Emmy 2020 nominations LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish OUTSTANDING VARIETY/TALK SERIES The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria OUTSTANDING REALITY/COMPETITION PROGRAM The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES/TV MOVIE Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES/TV MOVIE Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

What We Do In The Shadows OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

Innotech Profile Date started: 2013 Founder/CEO: Othman Al Mandhari Based: Muscat, Oman Sector: Additive manufacturing, 3D printing technologies Size: 15 full-time employees Stage: Seed stage and seeking Series A round of financing Investors: Oman Technology Fund from 2017 to 2019, exited through an agreement with a new investor to secure new funding that it under negotiation right now.

THE BIO: Favourite holiday destination: Thailand. I go every year and I’m obsessed with the fitness camps there. Favourite book: Born to Run by Christopher McDougall. It’s an amazing story about barefoot running. Favourite film: A League of their Own. I used to love watching it in my granny’s house when I was seven. Personal motto: Believe it and you can achieve it.

Race card 6.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1.600m 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 2,000m 7.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,600m 8.15pm: The Garhoud Sprint Listed (TB) Dh 132,500 (D) 1,200m 8.50pm: The Entisar Listed (TB) Dh 132,500 (D) 2,000m 9.25pm: Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday Spezia v Lazio (6pm), Juventus v Torino (9pm), Inter Milan v Bologna (7.45pm) Sunday Verona v Cagliari (3.30pm), Parma v Benevento, AS Roma v Sassuolo, Udinese v Atalanta (all 6pm), Crotone v Napoli (9pm), Sampdoria v AC Milan (11.45pm) Monday Fiorentina v Genoa (11.45pm)

Global Fungi Facts • Scientists estimate there could be as many as 3 million fungal species globally

• Only about 160,000 have been officially described leaving around 90% undiscovered

• Fungi account for roughly 90% of Earth's unknown biodiversity

• Forest fungi help tackle climate change, absorbing up to 36% of global fossil fuel emissions annually and storing around 5 billion tonnes of carbon in the planet's topsoil

Race card 1.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 50,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 2pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 84,000 (D) 1,400m 2.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,200m 3pm: Conditions (TB) Dh 100,000 (D) 1.950m 3.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 76,000 (D) 1,800m 4pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,600m 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 68,000 (D) 1,000m

RESULTS 6.30pm Handicap (TB) US$65,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Golden Goal, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer) 7.05pm Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (Turf) 2,410m Winner: Walton Street, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 7.40pm Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Switzerland, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 8.15pm Singspiel Stakes Group 3 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m Winner Lord Giltters, Adrie de Vries, David O’Meara 8.50pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 (TB) $228,000 (D) 1,600m Winner Military Law, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 9.25pm Al Fahidi Fort Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Land Of Legends, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 10pm Dubai Dash Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,000m Winner Equilateral, Frankie Dettori, Charles Hills.

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

The Bio Favourite vegetable: “I really like the taste of the beetroot, the potatoes and the eggplant we are producing.” Holiday destination: “I like Paris very much, it’s a city very close to my heart.” Book: “Das Kapital, by Karl Marx. I am not a communist, but there are a lot of lessons for the capitalist system, if you let it get out of control, and humanity.” Musician: “I like very much Fairuz, the Lebanese singer, and the other is Umm Kulthum. Fairuz is for listening to in the morning, Umm Kulthum for the night.”

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

RESULT Wolves 1 (Traore 67') Tottenham 2 (Moura 8', Vertonghen 90 1') Man of the Match: Adama Traore (Wolves)

Company Profile Name: Thndr

Started: 2019

Co-founders: Ahmad Hammouda and Seif Amr

Sector: FinTech

Headquarters: Egypt

UAE base: Hub71, Abu Dhabi

Current number of staff: More than 150

Funds raised: $22 million

MATCH INFO Norwich 0 Watford 2 (Deulofeu 2', Gray 52') Red card: Christian Kabasele (WatforD)

Most sought after workplace benefits in the UAE Flexible work arrangements

Pension support

Mental well-being assistance

Insurance coverage for optical, dental, alternative medicine, cancer screening

Financial well-being incentives

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Lexus LX700h specs Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh590,000

What are the influencer academy modules? Mastery of audio-visual content creation. Cinematography, shots and movement. All aspects of post-production. Emerging technologies and VFX with AI and CGI. Understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement. Tourism industry knowledge. Professional ethics.

DUBAI%20BLING%3A%20EPISODE%201 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreator%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENetflix%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKris%20Fade%2C%20Ebraheem%20Al%20Samadi%2C%20Zeina%20Khoury%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE